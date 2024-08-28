In response to the demand for encouraging saving habits among the community, especially the youth, Weyay Bank, the first digital bank in Kuwait, announces the launch of the Pro Pot, an innovative saving tool that is designed to help customers boost their savings with a competitive annual percentage rate.

The new Pro Pot is now available to the Weyay app users. They can create up to 5 pots, mixed between regular and Pro, and access their customized pots effortlessly through a seamless in-app journey and start topping them up with the ease of a tap. The more money they keep in their Pro Pots, and the longer it stays there, the more interest they get over time.

The new tool allows customers to earn monthly interests on their savings while enjoying unparalleled flexibility and convenience, provided with a couple of key features:

Competitive annual rate: customers will receive their interest monthly, so they can maximize their savings; hence, their earnings.

No minimum balance: there's no minimum amount to start with, which makes this tool accessible for everyone.

Flexible withdrawals: customers can withdraw their balances at any time, ensuring full access to their funds. Their interest calculations will be adjusted accordingly.

Repeat transfers: customers will be able to set automatic weekly or monthly transfers from their Weyay account to their Pro Pots, ensuring consistent saving growth.

Full transparency: the upgraded tool ensures full transparency, providing the app users with a comprehensive visualization calculator to see how their savings grow over time and what accrued interest is being earned.

: the upgraded tool ensures full transparency, providing the app users with a comprehensive visualization calculator to see how their savings grow over time and what accrued interest is being earned. Personal customization: customers can customize their pots using their preferred name and image and set personalized saving targets to reach, which helps them stay motivated and track their progress.

“The Pro Pot, a tool that has been designed with our customers’ needs in mind,” mentioned Amal Al-Duwaisan, Head of Weyay Bank. “Our goal is to empower our customers to grow their savings effortlessly while maintaining complete flexibility and control over their funds.”

The new Pro Pot reflects the Weyay Bank’s commitment to introduce innovative and customer-centric solutions. By offering an interest-bearing saving option that is both flexible and transparent, Weyay Bank continues to enhance the financial well-being of its customers.

For more information about the new Pro Pot, visit www.weyaybank.com or download the Weyay Bank mobile app.