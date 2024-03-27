Weyay Bank, a leading innovator in digital banking solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of its pioneering podcast aimed at fostering insightful conversations surrounding the new Jeel feature within the Weyay App.

The podcast, which premiered on 24 March, 2024, The podcast featuring kids ages 8 to 14 will focus around discussing kid-friendly banking, exploring their financial needs, and the value of money and finances from their point of view.

Jeel Weyay, a feature that was introduced on February 15, 2024, revolutionizes the digital banking landscape for young users, offering a tailored experience distinct from traditional banking platforms. Designed to cater to the evolving needs of children and their parents, Jeel provides a seamless journey within the Weyay app, ensuring age-appropriate engagement and empowerment.

At the heart of Jeel lies its innovative features, including the ability for young users to customize their banking experience by selecting from three vibrant card colors: pink, blue, and yellow. Moreover, Jeel empowers children to take charge of their financial affairs, while also allowing parents to control their child's card and account within the app and supervise them.

"Jeel isn't just a card; it's a comprehensive digital banking solution," remarked Dana Al-Kharafi, Marketing & Engagement Manager at Weyay Bank. "Through our Jeel podcast, we aim to initiate meaningful conversations about financial literacy, empowerment, and the transformative impact of Jeel on young users and their families."

The podcast will delve into various aspects of Jeel, exploring its role in shaping financial habits, promoting transparency, and facilitating parent-child dialogue around money management. Listeners can expect engaging discussions and real-life anecdotes highlighting the significance of early financial education and the benefits of Jeel.

Join the conversation and stay informed about the latest episodes by following Weyay Bank on YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. For more information about Jeel and Weyay Bank's innovative digital banking offerings, visit www.weyaybank.com.

Weyay Bank is a leading provider of digital banking solutions, dedicated to empowering individuals and families to achieve their financial goals. With a focus on innovation, transparency, and customer-centricity, Weyay Bank continues to redefine the standards of banking excellence in Kuwait and beyond.