DUBAI – Marking day one of Arabian Travel Market (ATM), DGDA has announced its transformation of Wadi Hanifah, one of Saudi Arabia’s most iconic oases, into a nature-based escape from Riyadh’s bustling city centre.

Plans outline the restoration of two square kilometres of unique palm groves containing hundreds of thousands of trees from species native to the wadi, as well as creating new parks with walking trails, biking tracks, outdoor games areas and picnic spots where people can gather and enjoy time out.

Wellness spaces, activity and eco-tourism attractions will be at the heart of the wadi’s enhancements, which aim to improve the quality of life for local residents and visitors.

The valley of Wadi Hanifah fringes the western edge of historic Diriyah, which is the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the home of the Al Saud. Historically, these fertile farmlands surrounding the banks of the oasis valley of Wadi Hanifah provided a source of water, food and shade for its inhabitants, protecting them from harsh desert conditions.

The wadi is situated near the UNESCO World Heritage site At-Turaif and has easy access to the escarpment walkway which provides unparalleled views of the magnificent collection of earthen structures of Najdi architecture that stood as the Kingdom’s first capital and centre of government. Imbued with Saudi Arabia’s national history and identity, the site is a defining cultural influence on the broader Arabian Peninsula, making it the Kingdom’s most important heritage site.

The Wadi Hanifah masterplan will be comprised of four interactive zones:

Heritage and Culture Zone: Adjacent to At-Turaif, this zone focuses on creating a landscape that complements and adds to the visitor experience of both At-Turaif and Bujairi Terrace. The existing park will be extended and refurbished to serve the community, with a theme and character in keeping with the area’s heritage to create a stronger identity. It will also feature a Heritage Art Oasis, a 50-key boutique hotel and Sports Boulevard that will give visitors seamless connectivity to both Wadi Hanifah and Diriyah Gate.

Wadi Living Zone: This zone lies on the western edge of Diriyah Gate and includes several experiences amidst beautiful wadi surroundings with a variety of recreational spaces catering to families and visitors of all ages. These spaces will include picnic areas, an outdoor theatre, a star gazing garden, a storytelling and event space and a children’s play area.

Eco-Tourism Zone: To the south of Diriyah Gate, this zone will feature the Barari Diriyah Wildlife Conservation Centre and Palm Heritage Centre for Research and Development.

Sports and Activity Zone: The southwestern area has been identified as a zone for sports and adventure activities and will have an urban, contemporary feel, while still embracing the wadi’s natural character. The zone can be accessed from the Western Ring Road and will include courts, a skate park and a parkour arena. The zone will also provide facilities for mountain biking, a multi-use games arena, a green caravan route and a central sports pavilion.

The restoration of Wadi Hanifah forms a key part of DGDA’s $50.6 billion masterplan that will transform Diriyah into one of the world’s most exciting cultural tourist destinations. Hospitality, commercial, retail and nature offerings will both leverage and elevate the exceptionally distinctive character and cultural importance of the area and support DGDA’s overall mission to share, protect and celebrate Saudi Arabia’s national heritage.

Jerry Inzerillo, Group CEO, DGDA, commented: “Wadi Hanifah is an integral part of the masterplan for Diriyah. The wadi was what drew people to the area centuries ago and from which sprung the city of Diriyah we are restoring today. The wadi’s status in history as a place of relaxation and recovery has led us to create a destination with ample wellness and recreational offerings that put people first. It will be a haven of nature for our residents and guests which will bring them closer to Diriyah’s immense historical legacy.”

About Diriyah

Diriyah is set to become Saudi Arabia’s foremost historical, cultural and lifestyle destination. As part of the Kingdom’s 2030 Vision, 14 square kilometres of Diriyah will be transformed into one of the world’s foremost historic tourism destinations. Diriyah is located within Riyadh province, just 15 minutes north-west of Riyadh’s city centre. It is recognised as a symbolic centre of inspiration for the generations of leaders that have led the Kingdom since the foundation of the first Saudi Arabian state in 1727. As the renewed cultural and historic capital of the nation, Diriyah will be designed and built with Saudi traditions and heritage in mind. The mixed-use traditional urban community will be created in an authentic Najdi architectural style, typical of Saudi villages of centuries past. Sitting at the cultural heart of Diriyah lies the historic city of At-Turaif. Built in 1766, At-Turaif is recognised as one of the world’s foremost mud-brick cities. Designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2010, it is today set to become one of the nation’s must-see historic destinations. With cultural and lifestyle experiences at its heart, Diriyah will be enriched by entertainment, learning, shopping, dining, hospitality, residential and workplace offerings. On completion, it will be home to a population of 100,000 residents, workers, students and visitors and will celebrate the rich cultural history of Saudi Arabia. The development will feature an array of world-class cultural, entertainment, retail, hospitality, educational, office and residential areas, including 38 hotels, a diverse collection of museums, a bustling retail heart and over 100 places to dine. The existing Bujairi Terrace will soon be home to Riyadh’s new premium dining hub, enjoying uninterrupted views of At-Turaif; and the 141-key Samhan Heritage Hotel. Wadi Hanifah, a two square kilometre space accessible from the escarpment walk, will provide passive and active recreational spaces and boutique hospitality venues; places to unwind and spend the afternoon with family and friends in the beautiful wadi surroundings.

About Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA)

Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) was established in July 2017 to preserve Diriyah’s history, celebrate its community and develop the historic UNESCO World Heritage site of At-Turaif into one of the world’s greatest gathering places at the heart of Saudi Arabian culture and heritage. We are focused on the protection and preservation of the Kingdom’s history including the stories of our forefathers as well as our physical heritage. In line with design, development and preservation standards, DGDA will create an environment that enhances Diriyah’s historic, national and international relevance including the preservation of At-Turaif. DGDA is transforming Diriyah into one of the region’s foremost destinations for cultural knowledge-sharing activities and international events. We aspire to develop Diriyah into a global gathering place by creating rich experiences that narrate the stories of our history, instilling a sense of Saudi Arabian pride and creating globally renowned destinations and landmarks. The Authority is ensuring Diriyah’s cultural landmarks are complemented by leading hospitality brands, fine dining experiences and world-class retail offerings. We are devoted to enabling the people of Diriyah to achieve their goals. DGDA will celebrate the local community, showing social, cultural and historical achievements, connecting with Saudi Arabia’s roots and creating solid foundations on which to build the best possible future for the community. DGDA works alongside Diriyah’s executive bodies, as the primary regulator for the supervisory area (190sqkm) and will exercise best practice in Land Management and Building Permit and License issuance and oversight.

