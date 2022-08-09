Dubai, United Arab Emirates – BEDU, the Dubai-based leader of Metaverse and Web3 technologies in the Middle East, today announced an ambitious expansion of its services and team, as it aligns itself closely with Dubai’s recently announced emirate-wide strategy for the Metaverse.

“Dubai’s bold vision for the next iteration of the Internet is one we wholeheartedly share,” said Amin Al Zarouni, Chief Executive Officer of BEDU. “Today, BEDU looks to that future, as our strategy already aligns with that of the government. We have made waves already with our work in NFTs, blockchain and the Metaverse. Our UAENFT Keypass, a unique membership scheme for the non-fungible token community, was launched by our UAENFT division earlier this year, and we have conducted a series of well-received curated art drops. As we expand our services, it is now our intention to enable a free economy within our Metaverse and create several job opportunities that will contribute to national growth.”

The Dubai Metaverse Strategy, announced last month, is designed to support the generation of some 40,000 virtual jobs by 2030 while adding US$4 billion to Dubai’s GDP over the next five years. The programme is also aimed at consolidating the emirate’s reputation as a Web3 leader and Metaverse hub, being home to more than 1,000 metaverse and blockchain companies already operating here.

Founded in 2021, BEDU has rapidly risen to become the leading Web3 company in the UAE. Following the Dubai government’s announcement of its Metaverse strategy, the company has made plans to expand its services to support public and private sector entities in their Web3 transformation journeys. These services will include consulting and advisory for Web3 and Metaverse projects, as well as Smart Contract Audit and Development, Custom Metaverse Development, and Web3 Turnkey solutions.

To accelerate the company’s growth and operations, BEDU is also expanding its team in the UAE and contribute to job creation in the metaverse. The company is hiring some of the industry’s most visionary Web3 experts, Metaverse consultants, developers, as well as blockchain and other solution specialists.

“Combined together, Web3 and the Metaverse are a journey in the making. BEDU is building that virtual future, today – brick by brick, stone by stone – and we’re excited about every step we take forward to achieve this,” adds Al Zarouni,