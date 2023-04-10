Doha : The division of Student Affairs at Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q) has launched a pilot program to introduce the students to leadership theories and how they can apply them in their day-to-day life.

The pilot initiative called the Leadership Development program, was rolled out with pre-medical students with the possibility to continue with advanced leadership topics during the students’ progress in their medical studies.

The program allows students to learn about leadership theories and how they can apply them in their positions in clubs and organizations and within the Medical Student Executive Council (MSEC), and outside school. This program may potentially involve a pathway to participate in the Leadership Summit with the home campus in New York, US.

Under the pilot program, 11 students underwent six sessions of exploring leadership during the Spring semester and were awarded a certificate.

Dr. Sean Holroyd, associate dean for student affairs at WCM-Q who handed over the certificates to the students said: “Doctors are among those professionals considered as leaders in the community. However, leadership is not something that comes out naturally. This program will help develop leadership qualities and styles within the students as well as make them have a better understanding of leadership. As medical students, they are already involved in public service, and this will enable them to be initiators of this service and become valuable members of the community.”

Amjad Abdo, events & student development specialist, who developed and introduced the program, said: “I believe there is a need for our students to learn the theory behind their leadership practices and implement it in their daily lives. This will enhance the ability of our student leaders to do their job and perform within their leadership functions or positions on and off campus. The program was aimed at testing a leadership curriculum which was modified to be more relevant to WCM-Q students.”

Abdulrahman Al-Namla, a student who participated in the course said: “We learnt about different types of leadership and how a leader’s decision can affect people in various ways. We covered topics such as characteristics of good leaders, emotional intelligence, and multiculturalism. I will integrate this knowledge in my life as a student and when I become a physician. I’m also planning to join different groups and the skills I have learnt will be of great benefit.”

This initiative is part of a group of programs that the division of Student Affairs has been introducing into the student body under the title “Holistic Development Program for Medical Students”. Based on the participating students’ feedback, Student Affairs will be looking to expand it and launch it for the next academic year.

