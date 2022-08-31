Doha – The Institute for Population Health (IPH) at Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q) hosted an interactive health-education event to highlight the power of mega sports spectacles in boosting social connectedness, health, and wellbeing.

Titled ‘Megasports: Promoting Health and Wellbeing for All’, the event was attended by Sheikh Dr. Mohamed Bin Hamad Al Thani, Director of the Public Health Department at the Ministry of Public Health, and covered all six key pillars of the emerging ‘Lifestyle Medicine’ discipline, which includes physical activity, healthy diet, stress management, restorative sleep, tobacco/risky substance use cessation, and social connectedness. These pillars are considered essential elements for building and maintaining emotional resilience, a crucial component of overall health.

The event included a series of fun and informative all-day activities, such as planking, push-up, and jump-rope challenges, an obstacle course, a pottery class, board games, and raffle draws. In addition, several mindfulness and bilingual storytelling sessions were held across the day.

Dr. Ravinder Mamtani, vice dean for population health and lifestyle medicine at WCM-Q, said: “The event offered Education City students, staff, faculty, along with their families and friends the opportunity to gain a better understanding of the role that mega sporting events, such as the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, play in helping us connect socially, and thereby contribute to our overall health and wellbeing. It also further highlighted that self-awareness and self-care are critical elements in helping facilitate a healthy lifestyle.”

Dr. Sohaila Cheema, assistant dean of the institute for population health at WCM-Q, said: “We are constantly exploring new initiatives to help raise awareness on important community-related health measures, especially since the vast majority of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) can be prevented, treated, and often reversed through the adoption of sensible lifestyle measures. It was therefore wonderful to see so many enthusiastic participants attend this extremely engaging and informative event.”

IPH was created with the goal of advancing the tripartite mission of WCM-Q in the broad arena of education, research, community, and related matters. Through effective public health policies, healthy lifestyles, and informed healthcare decisions, life expectancy, health outcomes, and the overall quality of life can greatly improve.

-Ends-

About Weill Cornell Medicine - Qatar

Weill Cornell Medicine - Qatar is a partnership between Cornell University and Qatar Foundation. It offers a comprehensive six-year medical program leading to the Cornell University M.D. degree with teaching by Cornell and Weill Cornell faculty and by physicians at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), Aspetar Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Hospital, the Primary Health Care Corporation, the Feto Maternal Center, and Sidra Medicine, who hold Weill Cornell appointments. Through its biomedical research program, WCM-Q is building a sustainable research community in Qatar while advancing basic science and clinical research. Through its medical college, WCM-Q seeks to provide the finest education possible for medical students, to improve health care both now and for future generations, and to provide high quality health care to the Qatari population.

For more info, please contact:

Hanan Lakkis

Associate Director, Media and Publications

Weill Cornell Medicine - Qatar

hyl2004@qatar-med.cornell.edu