The View-Waterway is continuity to the real estate company’s projects, which are distinguished by choosing distinctive locations and implementing high standard integrated projects in order to be an added value to new cities and the whole real estate market.

The Waterway Development opened the door of booking units, as the project witnessed a high turnout in record time and gained client’s praise over its significance.



The View-Waterway is a residential, commercial, administrative and hotel compound built over 45 acres. It comprises a total of 1050 units and will be delivered fully finished with air conditioners installed.

The View-Waterway is expected to be finished within four years; with unit area’s varied from 112 to 330 square meters. It also includes duplex and penthouse with area up to 388 square meters.



The Waterway Development offers paying 10% of the unit’s price and installment up to seven years.

Regarding services, the compound contains wide green landscapes, artificial lakes, fountain and swimming pools.



It also comprises a unique commercial district that gathers international trademarks in addition to a fully equipped sports club. The View-Waterway also includes large garages of areas up to 300 thousand square meters.



The Waterway Development is implementing a series of distinctive real estate projects; for example: The Capital Way in the New Administrative Capital (NAC), which leads the company to be one of the fastest participators to finish their projects in the new capital. It is built over 42 acres.

The compound comprises a total of 1508 units with area’s varied from 90 to 333 square meters and will be delivered fully finished and Air conditioners installed. It includes commercial, administrative.



The Waterway Developments is currently constructing its newest launch, Waterway Branded Residences “WBR I”, a 120 hotel apartment compound in Choueifat in New Cairo.

The real estate company is also building “The Hub” an integrated complex that offer services of total investments of EGP 1bn and 200 million.



The company has also implemented 5A, the biggest commercial and administrative complex in New Cairo.

It comprises international trademarks that are currently in Egypt for the first time. The commercial part is built on 20,000 square meters, while the administrative offices are built on 40,000 square meters.

The Waterway North Coast is also another project under construction with total investments of EGP 4bn.

The Waterway Compound is considered to be the Waterway Development’s most significant project in New Cairo, as the compound presented a new and creative product which became an added value to the surrounding areas.

-Ends-