Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai’s premier fresh food market, the Waterfront Market will celebrate Eid Al Fitr with a range of activities to mark the occasion from Saturday 30th April to Wednesday 4th May.

The Waterfront Market will be home to a range of indoor activities to celebrate Eid Al Fitr throughout the five days of celebrations. The festive activities include an indoor Arabic tent offering different activities including henna art and a traditional majlis where visitors can enjoy Arabic coffee, dates and special Eid sweets.

The Waterfront Market will also host Tanoura dance performances along with musical entertainment by a talented qanun player at the Market’s main atrium from Monday 2nd May to Wednesday 4th May.

Renowned as the source for everything fresh and the one stop for all essential shopping needs from fresh seafood, meat & poultry, dry goods & spices, fruits & vegetables to a wholesome grocery shopping experience at Lulu hypermarkets, Dubai’s premier fresh food market, the Waterfront Market also offers a plethora of food and beverage experiences guaranteed to satisfy all taste buds along the market’s 700 meter long promenade offering inspiring vistas of the Deira Corniche.

All safety measures are in place at the Waterfront Market. Visit www.waterfrontmarket.ae for further information or follow the Waterfront Market on Facebook @WaterfrontMarket and Instagram @wfm.uae

Listings Information

Event: Waterfront Market’s Eid Al Fitr Celebrations

Dates: Arabic Tent’s activities from Saturday 30th April to Wednesday 4th May

Tanoura performances and qanun player from Monday 2nd May to Wednesday 4th May

Timings: 4pm to 10pm

About the Waterfront Market

Located at the crossroads of Al Khaleej Road and Abu Hail Road, the Waterfront Market is a key component of the Deira Enrichment Project, which aims to rejuvenate the city’s original hub, defining Dubai’s trading and commerce legacy. A state-of-the-art facility housing produce, retail and food and beverage options, Waterfront Market offers great value and the freshest produce from fruits and vegetables to meats, poultry and seafood, on a waterfront promenade in Deira. Offering views over Deira Islands, the Waterfront Market’s unique promenade showcases authentic F&B experiences in a relaxed setting.