Dubai, UAE: Watani Al Emarat Foundation, an institution aimed at preserving national identity among youth, as well as promoting national affiliation, loyalty practices and valid citizenship values, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Emirates Scholar Research Center to promote scientific research and cooperation between the two parties in areas of mutual interests.

The MoU was signed between H.E. Dherar Belhoul Al Falasi, Executive Director of Watani Al Emarat Foundation and Dr. Firas Habbal, president of the Emirates Scholar Research Center, in the presence of a number of managers, officials and staff from both parties. The signing of this MoU is consistent with the Foundation’s efforts to advance research collaboration and sustainable development, fortify cooperation, as well as provide the groundwork for partnership with research centres, academic, government and private institutions. The MoU outlines achieving the shared objectives of both parties, which include assisting decision makers and policymakers, conducting authentic and valuable research based on facts and evidence, and employing the results for the benefit of the community.

HE Dherar Belhoul Al Falasi, Executive Director of Watani Al Emarat Foundation, said: “We are pleased to sign the MoU with Emirates Scholar Research Center, an independent centre that seeks to enrich public dialogue, support decision-making and promote academic research on future trends. The signing reflects the UAE’s leadership and efforts to promote active partnerships in order to further develop the nation as well as achieve the best results across a number of fields. Furthermore, the signing is consistent with our mission to advance innovation and sustainable development by working with research centres as well as academic, governmental and private institutions. We are confident that this will open up new avenues for research and development as well as produce innovative solutions that benefit society and strengthen our position globally.”

Dr. Firas Habbal, president of the Emirates Scholar Research, said: “Signing this MoU with the Watani Al Emarat Foundation represents a strategic move towards advancing research and collaboration in order to achieve our shared objectives. The MoU will open up possibilities for the Centre and the Foundation as well as effectively advance our shared knowledge of the challenges confronting our society. We are grateful for the opportunity to cooperate with the Watani Al Emarat team and work together on research initiatives that will advance and foster innovation across a variety of sectors. This collaboration reflects our shared vision of promoting sustainable development and creating a positive impact on our society.”

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) defines several areas of collaboration, including the exchange of experts, researchers, and advisors; cooperative research on issues of mutual interest; planning and executing joint research activities; and exchanging parties and scientific research versions between the parties. It also involves assisting with the production of publications, the concurrent publication of research reports, fostering collaboration in policy research as well as enhancing networking with regional and global partners.

In addition, the cooperation involves exchanging ideas and opinions regarding each party’s issues in its research and studies as well as benefiting from each other’s relations with the media in accordance with the rules that one has set for the creation and distribution of news about their collaborative efforts. Furthermore, both the parties will coordinate efforts about the use of their brands in traditional and digital media, as well as carry out any other research collaboration that advances the goals of both parties and aligns with the goals of the MoU.

