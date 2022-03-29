Annual general meeting approves company financials for the year 2021, as well as Board of Directors’ dividend recommendation

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Shareholders of Waha Capital PJSC (ADX: WAHA), an Abu Dhabi-listed investment management company, approved a cash dividend of 7.55 fils per share and a stock dividend of 2.45%, at the Company’s annual general meeting (AGM), which was held on March 28, 2022.

Waleed Al Mokarrab Al Muhairi, Chairman of Waha Capital, commented: “Waha Capital continues to demonstrate strong financial and operating performance, which was reflected in the significant increase to our net profit for 2021. Based on these results, the Board proposed a cash dividend of 7.55 fils per share and a stock dividend of 2.45%, which has now been approved by shareholders. Due to the ongoing challenges in the macroeconomic environment, we will remain prudent as we steer the company through the next phase of its development. The Board will continue to support Waha Capital’s growth strategy as it pursues investment opportunities that can deliver compelling long-term returns to our shareholders.”

Waha Capital’s Public Markets business which reached AED 4.4 billion (US$1.2 billion) of assets under management (AUM) in 2021, recorded investment gains and fee income of AED 902 million and a net profit of AED 603 million with the MENA Equity Fund yielding a total return of 32.8%, the CEEMEA Credit Fund of 7.2% and the Islamic Income Fund of 9.7%. The Private Investments business began activating its new long-term, multi-asset investment strategy in the final quarter of 2021, deploying capital globally through its Global Opportunities and Core portfolios and driving value-creation for its Legacy portfolio. Waha Capital had total assets of AED 5.8 billion as at 31 December 2021, compared to AED 5.1 billion in 2020.

About Waha Capital

Waha Capital is an Abu Dhabi-listed investment management company that leverages its emerging markets expertise, business networks and research capabilities to deliver attractive returns to shareholders and investors in its funds.

Founded in 1997, Waha Capital is one of the Emirate’s leading private sector investment houses, providing a world-class platform for investment and growth. The Company has a long-established track record of investing in public and private markets, deploying proprietary capital in alignment with third-party investors.

The Public Markets business offers sophisticated investors actively managed emerging markets credit and equities funds, via a disciplined approach to investment and implementing distinctive strategies to deliver consistent market-leading returns.

The Private Investments business pursues a multi-asset investment approach, with the flexibility to deploy capital across diverse sectors and geographies. The business leverages extensive international business networks to source deals and form co-investment partnerships.

Counting Mubadala Investment Company as an anchor shareholder, Waha Capital is at the forefront of Abu Dhabi’s increasingly dynamic and entrepreneurial ecosystem, creating long-term value for shareholders, fund investors, employees, and communities.

For further information on Waha Capital and its investment capabilities, please visit wahacapital.com