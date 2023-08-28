Al-Muhanna: The agreement embodies the partnership between the private and non-profit sectors

Inayat: The agreement is a culmination of our expertise in sustainability solutions

Riyadh: W7Worldwide and the Social Responsibility Association has recently signed a strategic partnership agreement to deliver sustainability solutions and media services, and the agreement was signed at the Association's headquarters in Riyadh on 22nd August.

The agreement was signed by Abdullah Sulaiman Al-Muhanna, CEO of the Social Responsibility Association, and Abdulrahman Inayat, Strategic Planning Director of W7Worldwide, in the presence of a number of officials in the Association.

Al-Muhanna expressed his pleasure at the signing the agreement. He stressed that it embodies the true partnership between the non-profit third sector and the private sector; especially as it covers a number of aspects of cooperation in the areas of spreading awareness, and the media aspects of spreading awareness, and media aspects to raise the level of community awareness of social responsibility and to keep pace with the efforts of the Association in this regard in order to achieve one of the most important strategic objectives of the Association, which is to spread the culture of social responsibility.

Al-Muhanna revealed that the agreement will allow the two sides to exchange experiences, consultations, and services in the fields of media, social Media, and sustainability.

Al-Muhanna went on to say, "The signing with W7Worldwide came due to the company's tangible successes and experiences in the field of strategic solutions and media consulting, especially since its services reach 82 offices in 28 countries around the world. Therefore, the Association looks forward to this important strategic partnership achieving the desired goals." Which is fully consistent with the Association's future vision and in line with Saudi Vision 2030, in the field of supporting strategic partnerships between the private and non-profit sectors.

Al-Muhanna noted the great support; Which the Association enjoys from the wise leadership, headed by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and his trustworthy Crown Prince, His Royal Highness Prince Muhammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the vigorous follow-up of Her Royal Highness Princess Hessa Salman bin Abdulaziz, the honorary president of the Association.

He also praised the great support that the Association enjoys from the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, especially since the Association is one of the first charities concerned with social responsibility at the regional level.

For his part, Abdulrahman Inayat, Strategic Planning Director of W7Worldwide, congratulated the Association and all employees of the company on signing the agreement, describing it as the most important agreement during the second half of this year, to be added to the company’s continuous successes in the field of strategic partnerships, especially that it is with the Saudi Society for Social Responsibility, the first Association A Saudi woman specialized in social responsibility in the Kingdom and the Arabian Gulf.

Inayat added that the agreement signed today will allow the company to contribute strategically and effectively in the field of sustainability solutions, media and strategy consulting.

Inayat went on to say, "The agreement is a culmination of the company's interest in sustainability solutions, and as a confirmation of that, it established the first department for initiatives, sustainability and media production in the Kingdom, based on a media team specialized in the field of sustainability, to be the first specialized media company to provide these services, as an affirmation of the company's leadership in the field of strategic solutions and sustainability."

It is noteworthy that the Association was established in May of 2019, and it is the first Saudi Association specialized in social responsibility licensed by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.

