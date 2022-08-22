DUBAI - (ACN Newswire) - W Motors, the leading manufacturer of Luxury Hypercars in the Middle East, is all set for its entry into the Metaverse and Web3 space. With Tokengate as a crucial partner, the company will become one of the first car manufacturers to use the Metaverse and create a pioneering immersive, innovative, and inclusive experience around their hypercars.

Key Highlights:

- W Motors will establish itself as a precursor in the industry by redefining and bringing a whole new dimension to the automotive experience.



- This step represents the beginning of an extensive W Motors Metaverse Experience program, which will embed W Motors into the digital world.



- W Motors is launching the HyperWolves NFTs, representing the spirit animal of the W Motors cars, the Wolf.



- As W Motors' trusted partner, Tokengate will ensure a smooth and seamless transition into the digital world.



The W Motors Metaverse will constitute a hub where like-minded members can come together as part of a digital community, offering users a digitally native update to the age-old experience of designing cars, building models, and playing racing games.



A unique collection of 10,000 "HyperWolves" NFT Profile Pictures will serve as a gateway for the W Motors Metaverse and digital roadmap. These NFTs will represent the spirit animal of the W Motors cars, the Wolf.



Owners of HyperWolves NFTs will have exclusive access to the world of W Motors from track days, global motorsports events, and community-driven hypercar designs, to factory tours, where users are able to follow the hypercars' journey from the origination to the building process.



In addition, NFT holders will be awarded a virtual car designed by W Motors. The car will be selected from a series of exclusive, rare, and never-seen-before hypercars, including 110 Fenyr SuperSport and 7 Lykan HyperSport models, from which the latter were featured in the Fast and Furious 7 blockbuster movie. HyperWolves owners will eventually be able to customize their hypercars and integrate them into the web3 blockchain games. At a later stage, W Motors is planning to create its own metaverse and game for NFT holders.



The W Motors Metaverse will enable the company to push the boundaries of performance and design and create distinctive, limited edition car designs on a brand-new digital landscape, without any constraints. This new venture will revolutionize customer experience, allowing W Motors to connect to a new type of consumer within a new dimension, where members can meet, chat, and share their interests. The Metaverse-centric experiences will enable W Motors to win greater loyalty and drive strong engagement through personalized and authentic brand interactions.



Ralph Debbas, CEO of W Motors, commented: "This is an exciting time for our brand as we unveil our move into the Metaverse. We are staking a claim to the Metaverse space as the first step in our digital web3 journey and we aim to offer a range of fascinating digital content for our customers. We will push the boundaries and create ground-breaking enhanced and exclusive digital experiences to elevate their membership in the W Motors universe."



As the official partner of W Motors Metaverse, Tokengate will allow the company to create and drive consumer engagement with delightful digital content and technical support. Nathan Kaiser, Chairman of the Board at Tokengate, stated: "We are thrilled to be a partner of the W Motors Metaverse and will enable them to offer customers a deeper, more engaging digital experience. We will help them through the uncharted waters of the Metaverse and web3 space to create a digital W Motors universe that will represent their luxury hypercars."



With its industry-leading expertise in metaverse and blockchain technologies, Tokengate is well-positioned to support W Motors in fulfilling its vision in this rapidly developing and expanding space. The flexibility of the platform will also attract curious enthusiasts and "NFT-First-Timers", by offering the option to purchase an NFT via credit and debit cards, without the need for a crypto wallet.



The Metaverse is blurring the lines between our physical and digital worlds and W Motors is ready for its limitless potential to create user-driven, captivating experiences that prioritize ownership, creativity, and inclusivity. Keep an eye on the HyperWolves website and subscribe to the Discord platform for more news about the W Motors Metaverse and its unprecedented offerings.



About W Motors Automotive Group Holding Ltd. www.wmotors.ae



Founded in 2012, W Motors is the first manufacturer of high-performance luxury sports cars in the Middle East. Based in Dubai, the company is fully integrated with activities ranging from Automotive Design, Research & Development to Engineering and Manufacturing, as well as Automotive Consultancy within its Special Projects Division.



Led by Founder and CEO Ralph R. Debbas, and in partnership with leading automotive engineering and manufacturing companies around the world, W Motors creates some of the most exclusive and technologically advanced vehicles on the market today.



In 2019, W Motors became the first private company to deposit its shares in Nasdaq Dubai's Central Securities Depository (CSD), and established W Motors Automotive Group Holding Limited, a holding company, in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).



The first hypercar created by W Motors was the iconic Lykan HyperSport, which catapulted the company to international stardom when it took centre stage as hero car in Universal Studios' Furious 7. Its latest hypercar to be launched is the Fenyr SuperSport, a limited edition with a production run of 110 units. The company also created the world's most advanced security vehicle for Dubai Police, the Ghiath. W Motors will soon open its state-of-the-art automotive facility in Dubai, UAE, which will accommodate the production of all current and future models including electric and autonomous vehicles, in line with Dubai's vision of becoming the "world's smartest city."



About Tokengate

Tokengate simplifies the world of blockchain, tokenized assets and the Metaverse for clients and investors. Since 2018 Tokengate has been working on the frontiers of Web3, offering software for the issuance and management of crypto assets and providing consulting services.