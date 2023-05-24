Dubai, United Arab Emirates: “W Capital”, the Dubai-based real estate broker signed a deal to be the exclusive listing broker of the Maya Townhouses project, which is being developed by Al Andalusia Courtyard Real Estate Developer, in the Majan area in the center of Dubailand, with estimated total investments of Dhs120mn.

The "Maya Townhouses" is the first project of Al Andalusia Courtyard in the Dubai residential real estate sector, and their second after the "Andalusia Courtyard" project, which is a new addition to real estate buyers’ choices in the emirate of Dubai.

The project extends over an area of 70,000 feet, and consists of 30 luxury units, a one-room, two and three rooms villas, with unique location in an area covered by green playgrounds and large outer spaces.

The "Maya Townhouses" is located in a central point of the Dubailand, and provides easy access and transportation services to main city destinations and major tourist attractions, through major road networks such as Emirates Road, Umm Suqeim Street, and Mohammed bin Zayed road, which provides easy connectivity to all parts of the emirate.

“ W Capital is proud to join Andalusia Courtyard as an exclusive real estate marketer for the project, thus enhancing the quality residential projects included in its marketing portfolio” Wa;id Al Zarooni ,CEO said.

He added that the agreement will enhance the multiplicity of real estate brands that W Capital serve, and increase the options for clients, investors and final consumers, noting that his company is working on marketing all real estate categories, starting with projects aimed at middle- and limited-income people, all the way to luxury projects and complexes.

Al Zarooni stated that W Capital aims to be firmly among the best national real estate brokerage companies. They bet on support from the UAE real estate companies expansion plans, supported by the anticipated strong market demand, thanks to the economic recovery after the Covid-19 and encouraging government initiatives, such as amendments to foreign ownership of commercial companies or the golden residency of up to 10 years.

“The Maya Townhouses project was launched with high standards international specifications, proved by the selection of the best-quality materials, to be a unique project that provides living spaces larger than usual, with new services.” said Saleh Tabakh, CEO of Al Andalusia Courtyard Real Estate Developer. ”Innovative solutions keep pace with the needs of the modern family lifestyle, and the cultural and urban development that the UAE is keen on harnessing,” he added.

Tabakh said that the design of the project is based primarily on making each villa as if it were personal experience with all the details, even finishing and decorations. The units will be developed with an interior design comparable to five-star hotels, made of wood and high-quality materials.

"All these indicators motivate us in to work with all our expertise in the field of real estate to provide projects that meet these aspirations,” Tabakh said. “They are in line with the requirements of luxury and modern lifestyle, as the project is distinguished by the high ceilings with a full glass facade to provide normal indoors lighting,” he concluded.

About “W Capital”:

“W Capital Real Estate Brokerage” was established in 2007 in the United Arab Emirates, specializing in real estate development, buying, selling, renting as well as consulting services for real estate companies.

Since its inception, the company has sold over AED 200 million of properties to major developers.

About Walid Al Zarooni:

Walid Al Zarooni is the founder and Chairman of W Capital Real Estate Brokerage. A certified real estate expert from the Dubai Real Estate Regulatory Agency “RERA”, he is the author of “Secrets of the Smart Real Estate Investor”.

Al Zarooni is one of the first experts to harness social media to raise the public awareness about real estate. He provides almost free advice on a daily basis, as well as latest news and updated information through videos and posts on social media platforms such as " Instagram ",“ Snapchat " and “Twitter”, on which he is very active.