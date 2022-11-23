Dubai - United Arab Emirates: The Dubai-based real estate brokerage” W Capital”, has been honored by the Dubai Land Department(DLD) as one of the best brokerage firms operating in Dubai on the silver category list.

The award was received by Walid Al Zarooni, Chairman of the company, during a ceremony held by the department on the sidelines of the “Cityscape Dubai Global 2022 “exhibition, the largest real estate event in the GCC region, which was held at the Dubai World Trade Center from November 21 to 23.

Honoring "W Capital" affirms their position and consolidates their highly appreciated reputation as one of the best brokerage firms in Dubai, as well as shedding lights on their winning of many awards from government agencies and real estate developers.

"We are pleased to be honored from the Dubai Land Department, and selecting our company as one of the best providers of distinguished real estate services in the emirate of Dubai for the year 2021,”said Walid Al Zarooni.

The chairman added that the company has benefited from the urban shift experienced by Dubai and the unprecedented urban development, since their inception in 2007, noting that "W Capital" has recorded leaps of growth as much as the emirate's economy recovered during the last decade.

He pointed out that "W Capital" enjoys the confidence of more than 70 developers of the major real estate companies in Dubai, stressing that the company always seeks to obtain the best price offers for customers and investors alike.

W Capital specializes in real estate development, selling, buying and renting, as well as providing real estate consultancy. The total value of the real estate marketed by the company to major developers since inception is more than Dhs1.2bn.

About “W Capital”:

“W Capital Real Estate Brokerage” was established in 2007 in the United Arab Emirates, specializing in real estate development, buying, selling, renting as well as consulting services for real estate companies.

Since its inception, the company has sold over AED 200 million of properties to major developers.

About Walid Al Zarooni:

Walid Al Zarooni is the founder and Chairman of W Capital Real Estate Brokerage. A certified real estate expert from the Dubai Real Estate Regulatory Agency “RERA”, he is the author of “Secrets of the Smart Real Estate Investor”.

Al Zarooni is one of the first experts to harness social media to raise the public awareness about real estate. He provides almost free advice on a daily basis, as well as latest news and updated information through videos and posts on social media platforms such as " Instagram ",“ Snapchat " and “Twitter”, on which he is very active.