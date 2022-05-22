Muscat, Oman: Vodafone will be making its entrance into the 31st edition of the Comex Technology show, which will be held at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre (OCEC) & Virtual Support Platforms today. Vodafone will be a sponsor as well as a participant in this event, which has been highly acclaimed as the Sultanate of Oman’s Official Technology, Communications, Innovation and Digital Transformation Show. The 31st Annual Hybrid event will see major players across key sectors and industries coming together to bring about a new perspective on technology and showcase innovative advancements in various fields as well as be the single point of contact for chief ICT decision-makers in the region.

Commenting on the sponsorship and participation, Bader Al Zidi, CEO of Vodafone said, “As a brand, Vodafone’s objective was not only centred around our entrance as the third telecommunications operator but to showcase how we set ourselves apart by our radically different digital propositions. We also aim to be a key driver of differentiation with a series of “firsts” that only Vodafone can bring to the market, such as our first virtual store, eStores and being among the first to launch with 5G services and bring new experiences to our target segment. We pride ourselves as a digital-first company that leverages the latest digital technology and agile working culture to deliver sustainable and profitable growth, alongside an unmatched digital customer experience during their entire lifecycle. Our onboarding process emphasises on simplicity, transparency and personalisation via our “My Vodafone App" which ensures that the customer is always in control.”

“Our participation at Comex 2022 will help shape our commitments and reinforce the ambitions we have set to achieve, especially under our brand slogan, “Together We Can”, which highlights the collaboration of human elements and technology to bring about a better future for society and sustainable solutions for challenges in the long run. At the event, we will be showcasing our state-of-the-art and unique products and services by creating a holistic digital experience for our customers within our booth at the event’s premises,” Al Zidi added.

Comex is Oman's annual official Technology, Communications, Innovation and Digital Transformation Show. This year’s edition will be held Face to Face and cover a host of events and activities, including Exhibitions, Conferences, Awards, Workshops, Seminars, Certified Training Programs, Gaming, B2B Meetings and Attractions, under its theme of “Embracing Future Technologies”.

Vodafone is available across the Sultanate through the My Vodafone App on Google Play Store, Huawei AppGallery and the App Store and in more than 3,500 outlets across Oman. The full list can be found on www.vodafone.om

-Ends-

About Vodafone in the Sultanate of Oman:

Vodafone Oman was established through a strategic partnership between the Oman Future Telecommunication Company and Vodafone Group, one of the largest providers of mobile, fixed, broadband and digital TV services.

In 2021, the Company obtained a Class I License to establish and operate public mobile telecommunications services in the Sultanate, becoming the third telecom operator in the local market.

Vodafone Oman seeks to employ the latest technologies and digital solutions in the world of telecommunications, aligning its efforts to contribute towards the achievement of the Oman Vision 2040 objectives. This is made possible by giving individuals, companies, and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) the opportunity to foster innovation.

The Omanisation percentage within the Vodafone Oman team exceeds 90%, showcasing the company's significant interest in developing local talent, knowledge exchange and localising technology. These are further enhanced through the provision of a sophisticated work environment that stimulates self-development and creativity.

Vodafone firmly believes that talented individuals, together with cutting-edge technologies, can lead the way towards building a bright future that is sought-after by everyone. The company’s belief is reflected in its chosen slogan, ‘Together, we can’. https://www.vodafone.om/