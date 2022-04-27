Muscat, Oman: Vodafone recently launched its “Together We Share the Joy” campaign to celebrate the upcoming occasion of Eid, together with children in hospitals across Oman. The initiative included a team from Vodafone visiting the hospitals and presenting gifts to children within the institutions.

Commenting on the initiative, Lujaina Al Kharusi, Head of Regulatory & Corporate Affairs at Vodafone, stated, “Building on the spirit of Eid, which is meant to spread joy and happiness, we believe that the celebration would not be complete without putting a smile on a child’s face. To fulfil this purpose, we decided to carry out this initiative by giving fun and educational gifts to children who were admitted to the hospitals and were unable to partake in the festivities with their families. Through our efforts, we hope to have played a role in a little way to bring the joy of Eid to them. We wish all the hospitalised children all a speedy recovery and good health so that they can spend the next occasion at their homes, together with their near and dear ones.”

“Embodying the slogan, “Together We Can”, Vodafone is committed to reinforcing this principle in all its activities, especially with regard to its operations and community efforts. We continue to keep up the belief that the collaboration between people and advanced technology is integral for the creation of a bright future for all," Al Kharusi added.

Vodafone is available across the Sultanate through the My Vodafone Application on Google Play Store and the App Store and in more than 3,500 outlets across Oman. The full list can be found on www.vodafone.om

-Ends-

About Vodafone in the Sultanate of Oman:

Vodafone Oman was established through a strategic partnership between the Oman Future Telecommunication Company and Vodafone International, one of the largest providers of mobile, fixed, broadband and digital TV services.

In 2021, the Company obtained a Class I License to establish and operate public mobile telecommunications services in the Sultanate, becoming the third telecom operator in the local market.

Vodafone Oman seeks to employ the latest technologies and digital solutions in the world of telecommunications, aligning its efforts to contribute towards the achievement of the Oman Vision 2040 objectives. This is made possible by giving individuals, companies, and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) the opportunity to foster innovation.

The Omanisation percentage within the Vodafone Oman team is valued at 95%, showcasing the company's significant interest in developing local talent, knowledge exchange and localising technology. These are further enhanced through the provision of a sophisticated work environment that stimulates self-development and creativity.

Vodafone firmly believes that talented individuals, together with cutting-edge technologies, can lead the way towards building a bright future that is sought-after by everyone. The company’s belief is reflected in its chosen slogan, ‘Together, we can’. https://www.vodafone.om/