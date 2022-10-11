Ericsson enhances Vodafone zero-touch operations in Oman and anomaly detection capabilities to facilitate data-driven decisions.

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and Vodafone in Oman have partnered to empower the telecom company’s network infrastructure development across multiple domains. This latest step in the two companies’ ongoing partnership will see Ericsson provide AI-based Cognitive Software solutions for network optimization to facilitate data-driven decisions and support Vodafone in implementing zero-touch operations (ZTO) and anomaly detection capabilities.

The implemented solutions include Ericsson Expert Analytics (EEA) and network optimization Cognitive Software solutions. Combined, these solutions offer near real-time, multivendor, and cross-domain data analytics and optimization capabilities – utilizing a big data platform where scalability and performance are greatly enhanced.

Stelios Savvides, Technology Director of Vodafone in Oman says: “As we continue our digitalization journey, leveraging AI in network operations is critical to our business agility, customer satisfaction, and in simplifying decision-making processes. Featuring advanced AI and automation capabilities, Ericsson’s solutions are supporting our digital operator ecosystem utilize data-analytics to sustain growth, provide insights into network usage and drive improvements to ensure an enriching experience for our customers.”

By correlating metrics and events from the network ecosystem, the solutions support Vodafone in assessing customer experiences, retaining, and upselling subscribers, and prioritizing network investments. EEA also supports Vodafone in obtaining essential insights to support, optimize and monitor 5G deployments and subscriber adoption.

Nicolas Blixell, Vice President and Head of Gulf Council Countries at Ericsson Middle East and Africa says, “In expanding the automation and AI-based functionalities in its ecosystem, Vodafone is unlocking the full potential for zero-touch operations across its network in Oman. Being a trusted partner in this journey, we are determined to support Vodafone continuously enhance its customer experiences. Together we are working towards the realization of the digital transformation goals of Oman Vision 2040 and strive to collaboratively boost the digital infrastructure in Oman. We are looking forward to future partnerships with Vodafone in Oman to drive digital efficiencies across the Sultanate. “

The implementation of AI-based solutions and automation increases operational savings, improves business efficiency, and raises productivity. By combining AI and automation capabilities with aggregated insights, Vodafone in Oman will be able to increase network agility, and customer satisfaction, develop more efficient business models and realize faster time-to-market for various services.

Ericsson’s industry-leading suite of Cognitive Software solutions provides a unique integration of network design and optimization domain knowledge with advanced AI technologies to truly unleash the full potential of next-generation networks.

In September 2021, Ericsson and Vodafone in Oman entered a five-year managed services agreement for AI-powered data-driven network and IT operations and optimization, enabling Vodafone to enrich its customer experience, drive efficiency and facilitate innovation, through the Ericsson Operations Engine.

