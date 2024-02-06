Vodafone and e& have joined forces to provide other operators with comprehensive, fully managed voice solutions to support their international voice traffic requirements and growth plans, as well as help meet the growing demand for voice over 4G/5G (VoLTE) services.

According to industry body the GSMA, VoLTE adoption is forecast to increase to over 70% of global mobile connections by 2030. This trend is fuelled by operators switching off legacy networks in favour of 5G and the need to provide end users with consistently reliable trans-border managed voice services.

By harnessing their collective technical expertise, partnerships and complementary geographical footprint, Vodafone and e& will provide operators with a robust, scalable, and consistent managed voice service worldwide. Operators sourcing combined services from Vodafone and e& can be assured of predictable costs (no matter the region), optimised inbound revenues, streamlined regulatory compliance, enhanced fraud protection, and seamless integration of innovative services through a leading cloud-based architecture.

Ninian Wilson, CEO of Vodafone Procurement and Connectivity, said: “Managing cross-border voice is increasingly complex due to new regulations, providing protection against international scams, and the need to migrate to 5G services. Operators are seeking trusted partners to navigate these changes, while growing their businesses. Vodafone’s strategic partnership with e& offers them a single point of contact and a dependable service globally during this transition to support them in managing changing business complexities.”

Nabil Baccouche, Group Chief Carrier & Wholesale Officer, e&, said: “This collaboration between Vodafone and e& sets a new industry benchmark, extending beyond predictable cost and improved security. It focuses on empowering operators to confidently adapt to the evolving voice landscape.

“By leveraging our established capabilities, state of the art platforms, and extensive industry knowledge, we provide operators with a definite way to achieve operational excellence. Working together, e& and Vodafone grant operators’ easy access to our combined skills and worldwide presence, enabling them to provide cutting-edge voice services, thereby seamlessly transforming their businesses for the future.”

This collaboration also offers operators enhanced fraud protection based on industry-leading processes and the latest advanced Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML) functionalities. As active members of the Global Leaders Forum (GLF), both companies play a pivotal role in shaping the industry’s fraud mitigation strategies, leveraging their extensive expertise.

Today’s announcement builds on an agreement Vodafone and e& unveiled in October last year detailing how the two companies will jointly market, sell and service businesses and public sector organisations in support of their digital transformations.