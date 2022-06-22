PARIS, France -/African Media Agency (AMA)/- As part of its international outreach, and for the first time this year, VivaTech organised the AfricaTech Awards, alongside the International Finance Corporation (IFC), part of the World Bank.

This pan-African initiative aimed at recognising and supporting the most innovative startups on the continent rewarded three high-potential startups that promote positive innovation and generate development impact in three main sectors: climate tech, health tech and fintech.

The awards were supported by Proparco and sponsored by Cassava Technologies, New Energy Nexus, Orange and Deloitte Africa.

The winners in each category are:

Climate Tech: WEEE Centre provides e-waste management services by conducting safe and environmentally friendly operations that protect the environment and human health.

Health Tech: Chefaa is a GPS-enabled pharmacy delivery platform aimed at helping chronic patients order, schedule and refill their prescriptions and all their pharmacy needs, and to manage the tracking of their treatment, regardless of their location and income.

Fintech: Click2Sure has built a cloud-based, modular and scalable insurance SaaS that enables insurance companies to deliver omnichannel distribution, reduce administrative costs and make better decisions through real-time reporting and insights.

About Viva Technology

VivaTech is the biggest startup and tech event in Europe and is recognized worldwide as a powerful catalyst for business transformation, startup growth and innovation for the common good. Since 2017 VivaTech has brought together in Paris the world's top business leaders, startups, investors, researchers and thinkers for a unique experience combining inspiration, networking and a showcase for innovation. Starting with the 2021 edition VivaTech is now enriched with a digital platform that connects a global community of innovators. The sixth edition of VivaTech is taking place June 15-18, 2022. More information available at https://vivatechnology.com/media and @VivaTech

