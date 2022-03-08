MUSCAT, Oman /PRNewswire/ -- VisitOman.om, the Sultanate of Oman's online travel booking gateway for trade partners, has officially launched its booking engine commercially. As the global travel and tourism sector prepares to return to full strength in 2022, VisitOman.om aims to connect the world with Oman's beauty by offering a full Omani travel experience through sustainable partnerships.

VisitOman.om is the country's first authorized integrated digital platform designed specifically to serve the international travel industry. The advanced digital platform offers Business to Business (B2B) partners an innovative solution for inbound travel trade, making it easier to plan, book, and build packages to showcase the full potential of Oman to the world.

Shabib Al Maamari, Visit Oman Managing Director, said, "Our goal is to set uniform standards for regulated routes, trip package inclusions, pricing, clear terms and conditions, and well-defined customer service agreements. The platform offers stimulating business opportunities for our network of partners, while delivering on our aim to drive tourism to Oman and support Oman's position among global travel and tourism markets in line with the National Tourism Strategy 2040."

A win-win proposition for travel trade partners



Featuring advanced digital technology, the platform brings all tourism suppliers together for trade partners in key markets around the world to guarantee instant confirmations for all bookings and create a seamless travel experience, building a complete itinerary from the moment guests board the plane to Oman to the moment they leave.

Creating a bespoke trip of a lifetime



The VisitOman.om team visits operators and suppliers across the country to be able to recommend unique experiences to clients. Whether it is a traditional cooking lesson on a remote mountain, a custom tour or an exclusive experience, the platform offers users the flexibility to access prebuilt packages or create a dynamic trip of a lifetime for their guests. In view of the development of the meetings, incentives and conferences sector, the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre is also connected to the platform, linking partners with strategic event and conference organizers all over the world.

Quality guaranteed



Curated through strategic and commercial travel partnerships, the platform connects the entire accredited Omani travel supply chain. Each supplier listed on the platform undergoes a rigorous quality control process to ensure the options presented to clients meet expectations. Users can be reassured that the wide selection of tailored and customizable travel options, including flights, accommodation, transportation, destinations, experiences and restaurants, adhere to the highest standards and represent the country positively each and every time a visitor selects their service.

The VisitOman.om portal is the travel trade's gateway to unlimited experiences. It provides a wealth of quality storytelling information resources to help unlock everything Oman has to offer. As the digital travel booking gateway of the Sultanate of Oman, VisitOman.om makes trade between travel agents and suppliers easier with a seamless digitized booking process. For more information, to register or to connect, please explore VisitOman.om.

