Visa is highly engaged in initiatives to support women. As a matter of fact, Visa is constantly supporting all underrepresented economic sectors to find their opportunities and capitalize on them.

“It is part of our policies to promote financial inclusion as a core value and strategy for our growth. World economies have been immensely pushed forward by small, medium, and even micro businesses. It is our role to bring convenient digital solutions and financial access to these growing sectors. They are key to the economic progress of societies, and part of our observation of the UN sustainable development goals.” Leila Serhan, Senior Vice President & Group Country Manager – North Africa, Levant and Pakistan, Visa , said .

“To this end, we launched Visa She’s Next initiative targeting female entrepreneurs in Egypt and Morocco, which is, a grant competition that promotes women lead businesses across sectors, providing cash prizes worth USD 100,000 in total in addition to a one-year mentorship program (equivalent to USD 1500 for each winner) in partnership with IFundWomen mentorship platform. It’s a great opportunity to network with peers and exchange ways to overcome challenges. It is also brought about by a collaboration with the Commercial International Bank and the USAID in Egypt.” Serhan added.

Regarding the Entrepreneurship Survey conducted by Visa, it was very insightful when it comes to female led businesses across the region. The study covered key markets in the region including Egypt, Morocco, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Across markets, a comparatively higher proportion of business owners from Egypt (34%) use only online channels to sell their goods, while at the same time, a higher proportion from Egypt (41%) accepted only cash payments from their customers.

Commonly between the respondents, ‘Financial independence’ and the realization of their dream were the top two motivations among business owners for starting their enterprise. The ‘Ability to manage time’ follows as a motivation factor across all markets except in Morocco, where ‘achieving a balance between home and work’ was the more defining denominator for the respondents.

Another common matter related to the impact of gender stereotypes and the need for societal approval for women to start their businesses. Interestingly enough, the majority of respondents in Egypt (80%), Saudi Arabia (84%), Morocco (79%) and the UAE (74%) said that societal approval played a role in their choice of career and business.

The Senior Vice President & Group Country Manager – North Africa, Levant and Pakistan, highlighted that Visa decided to focus on women in its She’s Next initiative as Gender disparity in financial rewards and social pressure is undeniable. In Egypt, for instance, 32% of Visa Entrepreneurship respondents stated that gender stereotypes had an impact on their choice of work.

Among business owners in Egypt, 24% claimed they have no employees, which means that they are the primary source of development for the business and their skills are the main driving engine behind it. This makes their skills and network all the more crucial for their business success and hence the Visa She’s Next initiative chips in to provide this all too necessary support and mentorship.

Financial independence was the top motivation for women to launch their businesses, which means that such initiatives are vital for the livelihood of these women business owners and their empowerment. It also falls within our pledge and policy to support people’s wellbeing and financial inclusion.

“Visa has an active underway program in Egypt and the region, as we have launched a number of impactful and diverse initiatives within the last few years in Egypt and the region. The latest of them were Visa She’s Next and Stay Secure, which are both based on solid market research and market need. We are always happy to partner with governments and key market players on initiatives that helps achieve the financial inclusion and digitization goals and aspirations for the region.

For example, through our Visa Stay Secure 2022 study, we found that one third of consumers continue to lack confidence in recognizing online fraud. About 75% of our survey respondents wanted to ensure that their digital payments can be secured and learn how to trust online platforms. The following step was to launch our Stay Secure campaign, in collaboration with Egypt’s Central Bank and national payment solution, Meeza. The aim behind it is to provide resources to educate both traders and consumers on ways to guarantee the safety of their online transactions. We successfully launched a platform that offers invaluable information one click away and garnered significant visits to the campaign’s dedicated page.

Another initiative we rolled out earlier was Visa Everywhere Initiative which mainly targeted fintech startups with the support of Egypt’s Central Bank and its affiliate hub FinTech Egypt. The initiative invited FinTech startups in Egypt to showcase their products and solutions, with finalists gaining access to a network of stakeholders across banking governments and venture capitalists along with an opportunity to compete for a total of $45,000 within the CEMEA region.” Sarhan cleared.

When it comes to financial inclusion and serving unbanked people around the world, according to a World Bank Global Financial Inclusion report in 2017, two billion people remained unbanked, with women representing more than 55% of this number.

These numbers have improved over the past years, with 2021 World Bank report recording about 40 percent of adults in developing economies paid utility bills directly from an account. And with Covid-19 accelerating the adoption of digital payment services, about 40 percent of adults in developing economies excluding China who made a digital merchant payment using a card, with one third doing so for the first time after the pandemic.

Over the past two years, we have seen how the pandemic has served as a catalyst for digital transformation. In NALP we have seen an acceleration of a permanent shift to digital.

Businesses of all sizes have had to adapt, one way or another, to ensure they are responding to the increasing shift towards digital and contactless payments, as well as eCommerce and NALP is experiencing a wave of digitization with the rapid movement to digital payments, yet much further distance to go. More and more consumers are embracing eCommerce, contactless and mobile money.

Visa continues to support SMBs through:

Commitment to digitally empower 50 million SMBs in 3 years.

Visa Foundation has provided $210 million to support SMBs

Visa street teams visited 185,000 SMBs in 15 countries to help them get online and move to touchless payment options; and

Launched Practical Business Skills, a digital platform that provides global, free educational resources for SMBs, specifically in Egypt in collaboration with ITIDA.

Launched low-cost acceptance solution like Tap-to-Phone, which essentially turns any current-generation Android smartphone or tablet into a contactless, software-based point-of-sale terminal - with no additional hardware or extra cost. Having introduced Tap-to-Phone in the Lebanon and KSA, we plan to introduce it soon in Egypt and other NALP markets.

Another cost-effective solution would be the QR Payments in Pakistan. We have also signed a partnership agreement with the Commercial International Bank (CIB) of Egypt to digitally empower SMBs giving them access to the digital economy both in Egypt and abroad and enable them to expand and optimize local and international payment options.

We see this as a proof of the futuristic vision Visa had for financial inclusion and an indirect outcome of our collective efforts to promote digital, secure, contactless payments across sectors.

Visa’s global scale, network, brand, broad-based array of value-added services, compelling technology, and relentless focus on security. We are a network working for everyone — big and small, developed countries and emerging markets, traditional financial institutions and fintechs. We don’t pick winners and losers. We enable disruptors and much of the innovation in the payments and money movement infrastructure, helping to accelerate Visa’s growth.

