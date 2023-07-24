Virtuzone, the UAE’s leading company formation specialist and award-winning corporate services provider, has announced a partnership with Publsh, a renowned UAE-based full-service communications & marketing agency.

The collaboration aims to provide exclusive services to Virtuzone customers, offering enhanced brand awareness and PR support for startups and SMEs. In a highly competitive market, Publsh guarantees tailored service packages to Virtuzone clients, presenting a valuable opportunity for new and growing companies to gain media exposure.

"Establishing brand credibility in a highly competitive UAE market can be a daunting task. Publsh aims to address this challenge by providing our expertise in communication strategies to assist growing businesses and secure their presence in tier-1 media publications," said Sagar Chotrani, CEO & Co-Founder of Publsh.

This partnership aims to create visibility and credibility for Virtuzone clients in the UAE market. Both companies provide dual benefits to startups and established organizations by simplifying the business setup process and promoting their brands through renowned tier-1 media publications in the region. Publsh ensures that Virtuzone clients enjoy exclusive benefits and opportunities to optimize their brand recognition & online presence.

“One of the benefits we offer our clients is access to our extensive partnership network, which offers them industry-leading solutions that can help them grow and scale their business. We expect our collaboration with Publsh to help our clients, especially the new businesses and SMEs, to enhance their competitive edge and capture a larger market share by boosting their media presence, brand impact and market reach,” said Damian Brennan, Marketing Director at Virtuzone.

About Virtuzone

Virtuzone is a Dubai-based company offering free zone and mainland company formation services. With over 150 staff speaking 40 languages, Virtuzone provides impartial advice on UAE company setup while being an end-to-end solution provider for a host of business services, including everything from visas and trade licences to accounting and branding. As the leading company formation specialists in the UAE, Virtuzone removes the complexities of setting up a business so that entrepreneurs can focus on what really matters to their company’s success. For more information visit www.vz.ae.

About Publsh

Publsh is a leading full-service marketing & communications agency that supports businesses worldwide in achieving growth through effective communication strategies. Publsh offers effective brand and reputation strategies to help their clients build their corporate image, expand customer reach and tell their stories through omni-channel approach and services. For more information, visit www.publsh.ai