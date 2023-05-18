We are thrilled to announce that Viola Events has been named among the winners at the 13th edition of the Eventex Awards, the world’s most esteemed accolade for events and experiential marketing. The outstanding work that Viola Events carried out for Abu Dhabi Moments, a great initiative designed to help foster a sense of belonging amongst communities, was awarded in the following 5 categories:

Gold Winner – Municipal Event

Bronze Winner – Middle Eastern Event

Bronze Winner - Festival

Bronze Winner – Community Engagement Event

Bronze Winner - Public Event

The Abu Dhabi Moments event brought families and communities together through an exciting series of events that created an opportunity to engage in fun, entertaining and inclusive recreational activities that nurture an enriched lifestyle.

Speaking on the awards, Ola El Sissy, Viola Communications’ Chief Commercial Officer, told of the pride that she felt in Viola’s wins across five separate categories, saying, “Our goal is always to strengthen and add value to every project we work on to maximize their impact and results. To be recognized by our peers for such a prestigious award among so many impressive submissions means a lot to us. The Eventex Awards 2023 received over 760 entries from 49 countries and it’s truly a privilege to be honored alongside stellar events, especially as the Abu Dhabi Moments events were so dear to our hearts.”

Reham El Ezaby, Viola Event’s Regional Client Services Director, added, “It’s fitting that our events team, made up of a diverse group of talented people, has been honored with these awards for a project that was specifically developed to celebrate diversity in the community. Their outstanding, hard work, commitment and synergy were a driving force to make Abu Dhabi Moments a massive success.”

Ovanes Ovanessian, Co-founder of Eventex Awards, said, “With the world gradually returning to its pre-pandemic lifestyle, we are witnessing a remarkable surge in creativity and innovation, delivered by talented professionals who have wowed us with amazing event experiences. Winning an Eventex award is recognition for everyone in Viola Communications, so personally and on behalf of the whole Eventex team, I want to congratulate Viola on what is an absolutely outstanding achievement.”

Founded in 2009 to celebrate creativity, innovation, and effectiveness, the Eventex Awards are the most esteemed accolade in the world of events and experiential marketing. Every year, the competition highlights the best agencies, events, and tech from the world of events.

-Ends-