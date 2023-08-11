ABU DHABI, UAE: Viola Communications, the region’s pioneering full-service 360 degree marcomms agency, has expanded its mentored internship programme for Summer 2023 and welcomed a new group of young budding entrepreneurs who seek inspiration and knowledge from experienced professionals in anticipation of experiencing career-based learnings that reflect their aspirations for personal growth.



This year, the interns will gain broader empowerment from their mentors than may have been expecting as Viola is initiating a range of internal policies that are designed to upscale the company’s contribution to sustainability. The International Youth Day’s overarching theme for 2023 is “Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World”, and as the UAE is hosting COP28 later on in this #Year of Sustainability, this is the perfect opportunity to introduce measures to help mitigate potential climate-change risks. The interns will be a major part of the process to examine, brain-storm and initiate innovative projects that make a real difference through Viola’s ‘Ibtikar’ (innovation) initiative to reward sustainable thinking.

Viola’s Summer internship initiative has been developed with the aim of empowering the interns who this year hail from establishments such as Zayed University, Abu Dhabi University, American University of Dubai, Paris Sorbonne University, Al Ain University and Middlesex University by working in a real-world environment in which they can learn the ropes by carrying out meaningful creative agency-based projects that comprise genuine experiences of media communications, mentored by a team of specialised experts and a number of previous interns who are now full time employees with the company.

For Huzaifa Sikander, Viola Communications’ HR Director, the internships are much more than a box-ticking exercise: “If it takes a village to raise a child, then it takes a nation to nurture that child and transform today’s youths into productive members of society. We at Viola, as representatives of the current generation, have a moral duty that embraces our joint responsibility to educate, encourage, motivate and mentor these bright young people to discover their strengths and enhance their future prospects, in whichever direction they may lie.”

The interns are spending the month embedded in a range of business units under Viola’s banner, including PR, advertising, social media, OOH, Events, production and content creation.



