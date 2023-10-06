Dubai: VikingGenetics, a cattle genetics cooperative, owned by 16,000 dairy and beef producers across Denmark, Sweden, and Finland, is eager to contribute at COP28 as part of the prominent Danish food and agricultural cluster, Food Nation, and has an opportunity to share their significant contributions to sustainable dairy farming and their vision for the future.

VikingGenetics has long been committed to sustainable farming practices, and its contribution to COP28 showcases its commitment to addressing climate change through innovative and sustainable breeding goals.

During an interview with the UAE Press Delegation, they highlighted their dedication to sustainable breeding goals, which play a vital role in reducing the environmental impact of dairy farming. To balance cow health with high milk and solids production, emphasizing genetic diversity improves cow longevity and minimizes inbreeding. This approach results in medium-sized cows that are easier to manage and require less feed, ultimately reducing emissions.

In collaboration with Nordic farmers and scientists, VikingGenetics aims to achieve a 20% reduction in cattle emissions by 2050, a commitment that promises to contribute significantly to the sustainability of the dairy industry as a whole.

VikingGenetics' sustainable breeding goals have provided impressive results. By breeding more efficient and low-methane cows, they not only reduce emissions but have also achieved significant cost savings for farmers. VikingGenetics has witnessed up to 1 ton of saved feed per cow per year. These savings highlighted the economic viability of sustainable dairy farming.

VikingGenetics envisions a future of dairy production that feeds the world's expanding population while preserving the Earth's natural resources. To make this vision a reality, they foster relationships with universities, research organizations, and global experts to provide farmers with cutting-edge tools and technology. Their innovations, rooted in scientific data and facts, aim to enhance the lives and businesses of dairy and beef farmers, promoting both sustainability and profitability.

The CEO of VikingGenetics, Louise Helmer, said, “We are here to support farmers in achieving their business goals while prioritizing animal welfare, food security, and reducing climate impact. Together, we can create a brighter and more sustainable future for dairy farming."