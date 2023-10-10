Doha, Qatar

Qatar’s leading telecom provider, Ooredoo, took pole position once again as it showcased its high-octane network capabilities during the Qatar Formula 1 Grand Prix from 6-8 October at the Lusail International Circuit. On the opening day alone, the company reported over 150K calls and 8TB of data usage in and around the venue, witnessing a significant 150% spike in 5G traffic as customers enjoyed their digital fast lane.

The three-day F1 event, which hosted over 125,000 visitors, was fully equipped with 25+ high-capacity base stations, spanning 40 outdoor and 24 indoor radio sectors. This redesign of the F1 Lusail circuit ensured that Ooredoo provided the best customer experience with its exceptional network performance.

The adoption of Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning for online monitoring, anomaly detection, and predictive actions, as well as multi-beam antennas strategically deployed in hotspot areas, proved pivotal in ensuring maximum coverage and capacity.

Throughout the Grand Prix, Ooredoo recorded over half a million voice calls, with more than 80% being VoLTE calls, enhancing call setup time and speech quality. A staggering 30+ TB of mobile data traffic was recorded, with more than 50% of this data racing through Ooredoo’s ground-breaking 5G network.

Commenting on the network’s outstanding performance, Sheikh Ali Bin Jabor Al Thani, Chief Executive Officer of Ooredoo Qatar, said: “The event has given us the perfect opportunity to celebrate one of our core pillars, which is our exceptional network capabilities.” He added: “Our network is the backbone of everything we do, from enabling connectivity and communication, to inspiring innovation across Qatar. We are immensely proud of our work, team efforts and achievements.”

The event's success, impressive statistics and Ooredoo's impeccable delivery reiterate the company's position as the public’s preferred choice for connectivity. More than just a mobile operator, Ooredoo aims to connect individuals, communities, businesses, and events—as a channel through which ideas are shared, innovations are born, and progress is made for everyone In Qatar.

