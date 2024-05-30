Dubai, UAE – Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, will present its latest innovations at Datacloud Global Congress, the premier leadership gathering for senior executives in the ICT (information and communication technologies) space, on June 4-6 in Cannes, France. Vertiv will be presenting the latest advancements in infrastructure solutions for AI (artificial intelligence) and HPC (high performance computing) applications at its stand #72, offering visitors the opportunity to experience its innovations firsthand and connect with technology experts.

Giordano (Gio) Albertazzi, CEO for Vertiv, says: “Datacloud consistently offers thought-provoking content and attendees eager to learn how the industry is advancing data centre technology. We are looking forward to showcasing our end-to-end products and solutions that support and enable customers’ critical digital infrastructure and AI adoption, and spotlighting recent success stories that demonstrate how we are helping our customers address their unique challenges.”

At the Vertiv stand, attendees will be able to experience the Vertiv™ XR app, the Virtual Showroom and join exclusive VR Guided Tours to get hands-on with the latest power and thermal management offerings that enable customer's AI applications and explore their capabilities through virtual and augmented reality experiences. Attendees will also have the exclusive opportunity to get a sneak peek of Vertiv’s new cutting-edge integrated solutions to power and cool a variety of mission-critical AI applications. With the most complete portfolio of power and cooling systems, deep expertise and global scale, Vertiv is a preferred solutions partner for the world’s leading AI chipmakers.

Vertiv will contribute to these key sessions:

Keynote Panel: The Future of Data Centres: How are we keeping up with AI and HPC demands?

5th June, 10:20 – 11:00 am CEST, Palais des Festivals, Cannes

Join Vertiv CEO Gio Albertazzi and other industry experts for this must-attend session focusing on how to ride the wave in the AI era and how to handle HPC demands in this fast-growth market.

Albertazzi will share key considerations for retrofits and new builds, discussing how power availability is becoming a determining factor for AI adoption success. He will also share insights on how partnerships with leading AI microchip producers are reshaping the industry and how Vertiv is applying its decades of experience and pioneering advances to power and enable AI adoption today, and enable where AI applications may go tomorrow.

Gulf Data Hub Data Center Features Energy-Efficient Solutions to Enable Effective Data Center Builds

5th June, 14:55 - 15:10 pm CEST, Palais des Festivals, Cannes

Tarek Ghaoui, portfolio director, Gulf Data Hub (GDH)

Tassos Peppas, regional director for Middle East, Turkey and Central Africa (METCA), Vertiv

Ian Paul, colo & hyperscale strategic segments director for METCA, Vertiv

Gulf Data Hub (GDH) is a top-tier provider of colocation services and purpose-built data centers, operating six data centers within Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO), with three of them boasting a capacity of 16 MW each. GDH’s latest endeavor involved the conceptualization of an energy-efficient and modern research facility dedicated to biotechnology and renewable energy generation. Its primary focus was to integrate architectural and technological elements while prioritizing environmental sustainability and minimizing ecological footprints associated with the facility. Join this session to learn more on how Vertiv solutions helped increase the total efficiency of the GDH data centre, maintain maximum reliability and provide ease of maintenance.

Revolutionizing Sweden's Data Landscape: Inside Conapto's Cutting-Edge Data Centre Evolution with Vertiv's Dynamic Grid Support

6th June, 11:10 – 11:25 am CEST, Palais des Festivals, Cannes

Stefan Nilsson, chief commercial officer, Conapto

Andrea Ferro, VP channel, IT & edge applications for EMEA, Vertiv

Victor Elm, strategic segment and partners director, colo & hyperscale for Northern Europe, Vertiv

The main challenge posed by Conapto was how to maximise the potential of the entire capacity of the uninterruptible power supply (UPS) system. Vertiv, Conapto and Fever Energy took on this challenge by updating the existing installation and ensuring Conapto qualified for the FFR (Fast Frequency Reserve) program which helps stabilize the national grid, demonstrating the UPS system’s capabilities in compliance to the electricity market. Read the press release and case study to learn more about the project.

On the evening of June 5th, Vertiv will host the exclusive Data Center Networking (DCN) event, an exceptional evening filled with compelling discussions and networking opportunities with industry leaders and visionaries, to gain insight into the latest trends, innovations, and best practices in the industry.

Vertiv is also shortlisted in three categories for the 2024 Datacloud Global Awards: Excellence in Data Centre Europe and Decarbonisation of Electricity with Conapto; plus Excellence in Data Centre Middle East & Africa together with Medallion.

For more information on Vertiv’s attendance at Datacloud Global, visit Vertiv.com or follow Vertiv on LinkedIn.

About Vertiv

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to enable its customers’ vital applications to run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today’s data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Westerville, Ohio, USA, Vertiv does business in more than 130 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Vertiv, visit Vertiv.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Micheline Kassis

E: micheline@beyondgcc.com