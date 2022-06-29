Dubai, UAE: VERTECO has once again retained its position as one of the region’s top sustainability suppliers at the Innovation in Facilities Management Awards 2022, the company, which provides Smart Washroom and Conservation solutions to customers across the Middle East, took home highly commended awards in two of the events most prestigious categories: ‘Supplier of the Year’ and ‘Sustainability Initiative of the Year’.

The awards took place on June 10th at the Sofitel Hotel, The Palm, Dubai. The event provides an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of the region’s most prominent construction and Facilities Management companies and professionals, and strives to recognize excellence, corporate strength, and project success.

VERTECO’s Water Saving Initiative was awarded on the night within the Sustainability Initiative of the Year category, thanks to the company’s long-standing commitment to reducing the environmental impact of businesses across the region. Organisers commended VERTECO’s comprehensive range of auditing services and IoT enabled solutions on offer, which are drastically reducing water usage on both a small and large scale.

In recognition of their ever-increasing range of innovative Smart solutions and water-saving products, VERTECO were also commended within the Supplier of the Year category. The judges were impressed with the company’s latest innovative offering, the LooLights™ system, a product supplied to busy washrooms to ease congestion and improve hygiene. The simple yet effective system was noted as not only boosting customer experience, but also enhancing and improving the overall washroom services that FM teams can provide.

David King, Managing Director of VERTECO, says, “We are thrilled to once again be singled out by the Innovation in Facilities Management team. The awards received hundreds of entries this year and have grown to become among the most respected in the industry, making such recognition of our work even more significant. As always, sustainability remains at the core of all we do and we continue to invest heavily in the research and development of ground-breaking sustainable FM solutions, that can help us all to do more to protect our planet’s natural resources. To be acknowledged for this, and to see other sustainable companies recognised for their efforts, is really encouraging. Thank you to the organisers for once again ensuring sustainability is on the agenda.”

VERTECO specialises in smart washroom technologies, smart water management and water conservation solutions designed to help businesses improve their environmental, hygiene, commercial and operational efficiencies.

Founded in the UK in 1992, VERTECO now operates across six continents and in over 35 countries. Since opening the Middle East regional office in Dubai in 2010, VERTECO has been using market defining innovation, research, and disruptive technology to deliver water management, water conservation, energy reduction, hygiene and related IoT Smart solutions.

Drawing on almost 30 years’ experience in the environmental space, VERTECO has a full range of water conservation products that help companies reduce such water usage and general wastage.

VERTECO serves some of the MENA region’s most iconic destinations and major companies such as Dubai Airport, EMAAR, Etihad ESCO, Etisalat, Etihad Airways, VOX Cinemas, Dubai Airports, Mall of the Emirates, Mubadala and at Expo 2020 Dubai, amongst many others.

VERTECO has been recognised with a number of accolades. It 2010 it was awarded the Waterwise Marque, in 2012 it was honoured with Dubai Electricity & Water Authority’s (DEWA) ‘Letter of Recommendation’ and Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council’s (QCC) ‘Certificate of Conformity’ and in 2021 it was recognised with the Facilities Management Middle East Supplier of the Year and the Innovation in Facilities Management, Supplier of the Year titles.

In 2018, VERTECO launched www.SaveWaterUAE.com, its own its residential e-commerce platform to help homeowners and tenants save water.

For more information visit: www.verteco.com.