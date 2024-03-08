Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Veolia, the benchmark company for ecological transformation, has released a special podcast series titled Women for Climate, highlighting the contribution of three incredible women at the forefront of climate action.

The three-part podcast series aims to raise awareness on this year’s theme of International Women’s Day, Investing in Women, at a time when gender equality remains one of the greatest challenges in modern societies. It aims to spur meaningful action in support of those at the frontline of battling the crippling effects of climate change as well as the pioneers of gender equality around the world.

Featuring Dr. Nawal Al Hosany, the UAE’s Permanent Representative at the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Amani Al Moajil, CEO at ENOVA Saudi Arabia, and Rana Hajirasouli, CEO and founder of The Surpluss, the Women for Climate podcast also aligned with Veolia’s annual Yes WEDO Week, which marks International Women’s Day on March 8 every year. All the episodes were hosted by Nadine Zidani, sustainability and climate activist and founder of Mena Impact.

Commenting on the podcast, Zineb Chaoudri, Director of Communications, Veolia Near & Middle East, said: “As the benchmark company for ecological transformation, Veolia is a pioneer in translating gender equity and diversity policies into successful on-ground initiatives spanning fields which is significant for a company with a high proportion of traditionally male technical professions, to help secure an inclusive and sustainable future for all. The Women for Climate podcast is our tribute to female empowerment around the world and our humble effort to improve the representation of women in climate decisions and environmental initiatives.”

The podcast series features three separate interviews with three public figures from different backgrounds with different stories and divergent vision, but all united as passionate advocates of gender equality, especially in the climate and environment sector.

The full recording of all three episodes of the podcast is now available on YouTube at Veolia Near & Middle East channel.

