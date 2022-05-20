Veeam CTO Danny Allan highlights current and future-ready Veeam innovations as part of VeeamON 2022, including Veeam Backup & Replication v12, Veeam Backup for Salesforce and Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365 v7

DUBAI, UAE: Veeam® Software, the leader in backup, recovery and data management solutions that deliver Modern Data Protection, hosted day two of its annual user conference, VeeamON 2022, the Modern Data Protection Conference of the Year, by delivering sought-after insight into its product roadmap through the remainder of 2022. Veeam provided a select preview of the future, showcasing innovations around upcoming updates to its single platform to protect all data across all environments — cloud, virtual, SaaS, Kubernetes and physical. Expected 2H’22, Veeam demonstrated key innovations of cloud-native solutions (for AWS, Azure and Google Cloud) and SaaS offerings (Microsoft 365 and Salesforce), as well as deeper integration of Kasten by Veeam K10 for Kubernetes and, of course, the highly anticipated Veeam Backup & Replication v12.

“We help more than 450,000 customers all over the world protect their data from malicious actors, and eliminate down time and data loss,” said Danny Allan, CTO at Veeam. “With Veeam, you own, control and securely backup and recover your data anywhere in the hybrid cloud. Veeam enables organizations to confidently move to the cloud, avoiding lock-in with cloud mobility. This is the definition of Modern Data Protection. Our consistent innovation and product-led growth are on full display at VeeamON 2022 as we continue to set the very highest product standards and respond to customer demands for redefining security, achieving resiliency and delivering future-ready solutions.”

Veeam Backup & Replication v12

With more than 850,000 downloads of Veeam Backup & Replication v11, Veeam has continued innovation and expansion of its expansive feature set with the highly anticipated Veeam Backup & Replication v12. For the first time, Veeam unveiled V12 at VeeamON 2022, previewing even more capabilities in cloud, security and enterprise focus areas. Veeam is further hardening the capabilities customers need in today’s ever-changing IT ecosystem, including the new capabilities below:

Additional cloud accelerated features including direct writes to object storage and cloud-based agents

Immutability everywhere provides greater control and protection for even faster ransomware recovery and protection from cyberthreats

Additional enterprise applications support and innovations ease day two operations and optimize for greater efficiency at scale

Centralized visibility and management of Kubernetes data protection with the new Veeam Backup & Replication plug-in for the new Kasten by Veeam K10 V5.0.

“Against a backdrop of increased cyber threats, exponential data growth and relentless cloud adoption, protecting data and systems at scale, wherever they live, has become a must-have for organizations (of all sizes) around the world,” said Christophe Bertrand, program director at ESG Research. “Our research shows that there are significant data protection disconnects – and therefore data loss risks - when it comes to cloud-resident data, applications, containerized services, and as-a-service platforms. That’s why this new release of Veeam V12 is significant: it not only builds on their proven platform but expands the ability to reduce business risk through improved data and systems security recoverability at scale.”

Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365 v7

In addition, Veeam demonstrated advanced monitoring and reporting for the upcoming Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365 v7, expected later this year. As the Microsoft 365 backup market leader, with over 11M users under paid contract, the new version will include enterprise-grade monitoring and reporting capabilities as a result of integration with Veeam ONE, helping to keep systems and infrastructure running smoothly thanks to built-in intelligence. Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365 v7 provides:

Total visibility: Single view of all Microsoft 365 backup architecture and components

Single view of all Microsoft 365 backup architecture and components Proactive management : Real-time alerts to quickly resolve data vulnerabilities

: Real-time alerts to quickly resolve data vulnerabilities SLA confidence: Detailed reports provide peace of mind and protection

Veeam Backup for Salesforce

Following the success of its Microsoft 365 product, Veeam has provided the first sneak peek into Veeam Backup for Salesforce, a much sought-after addition to Veeam’s portfolio. With the ability to back up in the cloud and on-premises, the new offering eliminates the risk of losing Salesforce data and metadata. Key highlights include:

Control and flexibility: Own your data, avoid backup and storage lock-in and deploy your backup environment anywhere you choose

Own your data, avoid backup and storage lock-in and deploy your backup environment anywhere you choose Salesforce-native backup and recovery: Purpose-built for Salesforce using native APIs. Restore Salesforce records, hierarchies, fields, files and metadata.

Purpose-built for Salesforce using native APIs. Restore Salesforce records, hierarchies, fields, files and metadata. Quickly recover from data loss: Protect against human error, integration issues and other common Salesforce data loss scenarios

“I’m excited to show these new innovations for the first time to our customers and partners at VeeamON 2022,” added Allan. “The fact that Veeam moved more data in the first quarter of 2022 than we did in all of 2020 proves that organizations need better intelligence, data mobility, an ecosystem of collaboration and a hybrid world. We understand the power that data has to solve real-world challenges, to change the course of history and its impact on individuals. To hold that data for hundreds of thousands of organizations all over the world is a responsibility we are honored to be trusted with.”

All solutions demonstrated at VeeamON will be generally available later in 2022. Registration for VeeamON 2022 is still open for virtual attendees. For more information, visit https://www.veeam.com.

