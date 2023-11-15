DUBAI, UAE: - Veeam® Software, the leader in Data Protection and Ransomware Recovery, today announced it has launched Veeam Backup for Salesforce v2, available on Salesforce AppExchange Veeam Backup for Salesforce eliminates the risks of Salesforce data and metadata loss from human, integration, and corruption errors. This newest version from Veeam — the #1 data protection provider — extends support for multiple clouds, provides greater security with single sign-on (SSO) and multifactor authentication (MFA), and provides a safe environment for testing and developing via sandbox seeding. Organizations can deploy on-premises or in the cloud, recover exactly what they need when they need it, and experience backup that is custom-engineered for Salesforce data and metadata.

Data loss is inevitable within an organization, so it’s important for organizations to protect themselves at all costs. This newest version builds on the success of Veeam Backup for Salesforce with its already powerful, rapid-recovery capabilities for IT departments and Salesforce administrators. It underlines why Salesforce data backup is critical to prevent data loss, ensures compliance and enables fast recovery by providing a comprehensive, purpose-built Salesforce backup solution that gives organizations the ability to recover from Salesforce data loss with speed and confidence.

New capabilities of Veeam Backup for Salesforce include:

Salesforce business applications : Extended support of the Salesforce platform, including Salesforce Government and Education Clouds, Field Service, CPQ, Person Accounts, and managed packages, is now part of data backup offerings to ensure critical field service data meets compliance and is protected when off-site.

: Extended support of the Salesforce platform, including Salesforce Government and Education Clouds, Field Service, CPQ, Person Accounts, and managed packages, is now part of data backup offerings to ensure critical field service data meets compliance and is protected when off-site. Salesforce SSO and MFA : Enable role-based access for backup and restore operators via Salesforce to simplify and improve the security of your systems. Audit trail will keep track of all the sensitive operations.

: Enable role-based access for backup and restore operators via Salesforce to simplify and improve the security of your systems. Audit trail will keep track of all the sensitive operations. Sandbox seeding and enhanced restores: Restore to your sandbox with data from production or from another sandbox. Set alternate keys and get better controls over hierarchy restores. Enhance your company’s ability to test, develop and troubleshoot with the option to restore production data to your sandbox.

Veeam Backup for Salesforce is a separate standalone paid product that is new to Veeam Data Platform. Available today from Veeam technology partners, Veeam Backup for Salesforce is sold in one- to five-year annual subscriptions, priced per user license. Veeam is currently offering promotional packages through December 31, 2023 for current customers.

Veeam Backup for Salesforce Community Edition is currently available. Community Edition provides fully functional free backup and recovery of Salesforce data for organizations with 50 Salesforce user licenses or less.

“Reliability and consistency of protecting SaaS data is a key driver for improving data protection in 2023, according to the Veeam Data Protection Trends Report 2023. However, many organizations still don’t believe that Salesforce needs to be protected and that their data and metadata are safe in a cloud somewhere. We disagree – and so does Salesforce,” said Danny Allan, CTO at Veeam. “Veeam Backup for Salesforce bookings grew 195% quarter-over-quarter for Q3’23. With V2, we’re excited to continue to support our customers and partners in this shared responsibility to ensure that their business is kept running and critical data is both protected and quickly recoverable in case of human error, integration error or data breaches.”

“Veeam Backup for Salesforce is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they accelerate business transformation for customers by backing up and quickly recovering Salesforce data and metadata in the cloud and on-premises," said Alice Steinglass, Executive Vice President of and General Manager, Platform at Salesforce. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs.”

“Our recent study on the disconnect in SaaS data protection reveals that while most end-users recognize the importance of Salesforce environments and data, they find it challenging to safeguard these assets from the threat of data loss,” says Enterprise Strategy Group Practice Director Christophe Bertrand. “Veeam for Salesforce V2 provides essential features to mitigate this risk and enhance data and metadata protection at scale, making it an ideal solution for many organizations in need.”

