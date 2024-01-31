Bahrain: — Vatel Hotel and Tourism Business School in Bahrain marks the commencement of admissions for the academic year 2024-2025, a gateway to guaranteed employment in the dynamic field of international hotel management. The announcement was made by Shaikh Khaled bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, the General Director of the esteemed college.

Prospective students can secure their spots starting from Thursday, February 1, 2024, until the evening of Sunday, September 8, 2024. The flagship program offers a unique opportunity to obtain a bachelor’s degree in international hotel management from France, coupled with an exceptional emphasis on practical experience.

A distinctive feature of the program is its immersive structure. Students alternate between one week of intensive study and one week of hands-on practical training throughout the first semester. The second semester unfolds with practical training in international 4-star and 5-star hotels, either within the vibrant Kingdom of Bahrain or abroad. This hands-on approach not only equips students with invaluable skills but also accelerates their journey to securing employment with almost two years of hands-on experience and a solid professional reputation in the field. Additionally, students enrolled in the program will learn the French language, an integral part of the curriculum. This innovative learning approach guarantees job placement and training opportunities locally, regionally, and globally.

Shaikh Khaled bin Khalifa Al Khalifa emphasized that the Bachelor's program aligns with the European Qualifications Framework (EQF) and the National Qualifications Framework, ensuring a robust educational foundation.

Aspiring students can kickstart the application process by filling out the online application form available on the college’s website: [https://www.vatel.bh/hotel-management-school]. Furthermore, for any inquiries or to schedule a personal interview, interested candidates can reach out to the college via phone at 17616061 or 3661115 or through email at admissions@vatel.bh.

Visitations to the college's campus in the Al-Jasra area, situated behind the Al-Jasra Center for Craftsmen, are encouraged during weekdays from Sunday to Thursday, between 8:30 AM and 4:00 PM. This initiative aims to provide comprehensive guidance and support to prospective students, ensuring a seamless application process for a promising academic journey.

