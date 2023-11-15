Dubai, U.A.E – Valor Hospitality Partners Middle East sees hotel management consultancy as the route to consolidating quality standards and operational value for owners across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. With the region’s scope for expansion estimated at 600,000 rooms currently, it’s a global phenomenon that has never been witnessed before. While the UAE continues to develop at an unprecedented rate, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is now the global leader for hotel development, which forms part of its audacious urban development plans which have turned all eyes to the country.

As part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 to target 100 million tourists by the end of this decade, there are US$110 billion in projects under contract, which will translate into around 310,000 keys. Additionally, the Sultanate of Oman has announced impressive plans to develop areas of the vast country, including portions of its coastline from its singular position along the Arabian Sea, such as Yiti.

With these rising opportunities for the travel and hospitality sectors, Valor Hospitality Partners is working on expanding its footprint in the region, with two recent signings in Oman; the Four Points by Sheraton Muscat (opening Q4 2024) and Four Points by Sheraton Duqm (opening Q2 2024). For the UAE, the company diversified its portfolio by transitioning from the Intercity Hotel brand to include three Wyndham brands in 2022 (Wyndham, Days by Wyndham, Super 8 by Wyndham) and adding Radisson Blu in 2023. Valor Hospitality continues its expansion with 3 upcoming properties in the country scheduled for a 2024 launch.

Beyond the GCC region, Valor's expansion into Pakistan has been inaugurated with the signings of Hyatt Regency Lahore and a 5-star branded hotel in Karachi, with the global brand to be revealed in the near future. In August 2023, Valor achieved a groundbreaking feat by adding over 1750 branded keys through the Petra Sea Resort in the Black Sea coastal city of Batumi, Georgia.

“As the Gulf continues to evolve its revenue streams, tourism is the top ticket item on government manifestos to secure the growth of their individual markets for the long-term, from support for ancillary industries, skills development and job opportunities, to growth of wealth for its citizens. However, when it comes to developing hotels, it’s not just about ‘the bed’, and asset owners have started to understand this as part of the development process. It’s this wellspring of experience that Valor Hospitality Partners brings to owners, developers and investors; we want to help them create properties that stand out and deliver value, no matter whether standalone or global brand franchised, and it’s this vision that our specialist team can provide,” said Julien Bergue, Co-founder and Managing Partner for Valor Hospitality Partners, Middle East & CIS.

Valor Hospitality Partners is more than the ubiquitous term of ‘third party management’; Valor work closely with owners and investors, provides turnkey solutions from acquisition advsiory, new development or rebranding, hotel management, asset management, design and curation of food and beverage concepts, to specialities such as revenue management, marketing management, asset management, luxury and lifestyle including golf, leisure, spa and fitness management.

“Our team has a wealth of experience on both sides of the aisle, and we’ve harnessed these capabilities to ensure that our owners get only the best returns for their assets and themselves. We work closely with global hotel brands relate to ensure that the rights brands are selected that best serve their portfolios. From our regional office in Dubai, we’re covering a large footprint of regional developing urban and tourism centres, and through our relationships, we’re creating the next level of hospitality networks and experiences,” Bergue continued.

Valor Hospitality Partners will continue to bring best practices in terms of sustainability and community involvement, which is a key focus for the Gulf and wider region, both in terms of natural resource management, reduced environmental impact and skills development to support national employment targets, as well as building relationships with businesses that support the operations of the properties under their purview.

“Hospitality is a massive eco-system of businesses that directly and indirectly support the lifecycle of a hotel, and more importantly, a community of people whose livelihoods depend on the business, so it’s important to future-proof the industry, as this all leads back to strong economic and human development indicators which will position the region as a healthy investment opportunity with a strong outlook,” concluded Bergue.

Bergue is overseeing the rapid growth of Valor Hospitality Partners’ regional portfolio, brings more than 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry, where he’s spent more than 16 years directing mixed-use projects, new hotel development and luxury refurbishment of existing properties across the Middle East and Europe. Bergue is focussed on the continued evolution of the tourism landscape and helping clients see a faster return on investment and maximise their ROI, all the while innovating the customer experience.

About Valor Hospitality Partners

Valor Hospitality Partners is a leading global full-service hospitality management company, headquartered in Atlanta, GA, USA. With 90+ hotels in its portfolio across The Americas, UK, Africa and Middle East, Valor is now rapidly expanding further within the Middle East, Central + East Asia regions. Working closely with owners and international hotel franchise partners, Valor creates value through shared operating platforms within key markets, cutting edge value creation, market leading commercial performance and support services such as, site selection, brand selection, conceptual design, asset management, procurement, technical services and more. For more information, visit valorhospitality.com or connect with Valor on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Kate Mullen

TCA PR

kate@tcapr.me

Global Managed Hotels & Resorts

MIDDLE EAST & CIS

IntercityHotel Jaddaf Waterfront Dubai, UAE

Radisson Blu Deira Creek, Dubai, UAE

Wyndham Deira, Dubai, UAE

Days hotel, Dubai, UAE

Super 8, Dubai, UAE

Four Points by Sheraton, Muscat, Oman*

Hyatt Regency Bukhara, Uzbekistan*

IntercityHotel Tashkent, Uzbekistan*

Hyatt Regency DHA, Lahore, Pakistan* *opening 2024-2025

UK & EUROPE

Holiday Inn Peterborough West

Crowne Plaza Chester

Crowne Plaza Glasgow

Crowne Plaza Harrogate

Crowne Plaza Nottingham

Crowne Plaza Plymouth

Crowne Plaza Solihull

Crowne Plaza Stratford-upon-Avon

Hotel Indigo Liverpool

AC Hotel By Marriott Birmingham

AC Hotel By Marriott Manchester Salford Quays

Doubletree by Hilton Hotel Manchester Piccadilly

Doubletree by Hilton Hotel & Spa Chester

Doubletree by Hilton Hotel Leeds City Centre

Hilton Garden Inn Birmingham Brindley Place

Hilton Garden Inn Glasgow City Centre

Hilton Garden Inn Bristol City Centre

Holiday Inn Gatwick London Airport

Holiday Inn Farnborough

Holiday Inn Reading South

Holiday Inn Leicester

Holiday Inn Hemel Hempstead

Holiday Inn Aylesbury

Holiday Inn Fareham

Holiday Inn Southampton

Holiday Inn High Wycombe

Crowne Plaza Leeds

Holiday Inn Southampton – Eastleigh

Holiday Inn Coventry

Holiday Inn London Bexley

Holiday Inn Gloucester – Cheltenham

Holiday Inn Hull Marina

Holiday Inn Basingstoke

Crowne Plaza Felbridge – Gatwick

AMERICAS

Crowne Plaza Suffern Suffern, NY

Hotel Indigo Williamsburg – Brooklyn Brooklyn, NY

Delta Hotels by Marriott Basking Ridge, NJ

Somerset Hills Hotel,

a Tapestry Collection by Hilton Basking Ridge, NJ

Holiday Inn Express Gatlinburg, Gatlinburg, TN

Holiday Inn Memphis –

University of Memphis, Memphis, TN

Crowne Plaza Greenbelt, Greenbelt, MD

Hotel Indigo Orange Beach Gulf Shores, AL

The Lodge at Gulf State Park, a Hilton hotel Gulf Shores, AL

Central Station Hotel, a Curio by Hilton Memphis, TN

The Harpeth Hotel, a Curio by Hilton Franklin, TN

106 Jefferson, a Curio by Hilton Huntsville, AL

Kimpton Banneker Washington, D.C.

Embassy Suites Tuscaloosa Downtown Tuscaloosa, AL

The Valley Hotel, a Curio by Hilton Homewood, AL

FedEx Family House Memphis, TN

Tri Delta Place at St. Jude Memphis, TN

Holiday Inn & Suites Airport Grand Junction, CO

Candlewood Suites Craig, CO

Holiday Inn Express Winter Park, CO

Holiday Inn East Medical Center Casper, WY

Ascent on Main Parker, CO

New / Under Construction

The McLemore Curio Resort Lookout Mountain, GA

The Bossert, a Kimpton hotel Brooklyn, NY

The Bailey Alpharetta, GA

AFRICA