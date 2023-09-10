Suhar: Committed to delivering long-term socio-economic impact to the communities where it operates, Vale in Oman announced the completion of a 1.2 km wellbeing walkway in the heart of Liwa. Constructed in partnership with North Al Batinah Governor’s Office, represented by North Al Batinah Municipality, the project includes walking paths and cycling lanes surrounded by scenic greens and seating areas, creating spaces that promote physical fitness, enhance mental health and foster a sense of community belonging amongst its users.

Commenting on the project, H.E. Mohammed Sulaiman Al Kindi, Governor of North Al Batinah, commended the great CSR efforts made by the private sector, particularly those companies operating in the in the Governorate, saying that the wellbeing walkway project in Al Tayeb city, constructed by the Vale in Liwa, is a great example of these socially-driven efforts.

H.E. went on to add, “"Cultivating partnerships between government and private sector institutions is pivotal in our shared journey of development. To elevate the quality of development services provided to society, integration and active participation are paramount. We thank Vale for its continuous contributions to the growth and development of our communities and look forward to future collaborations. The company’s latest project is a testament to its multifaceted societal impact, and we, in turn, are committed to leveraging our resources to create thriving investment opportunities for both large corporations and emerging, medium, and small businesses. Our collective goal is to enrich social life across the North Al Batinah Governorate."

Nasser Azri, CEO of Vale in Oman said, “Community wellbeing is at the heart of our social initiatives and the Liwa wellness walkway project was born from a need for a safe and inviting destination for community members of all ages to exercise and enjoy the outdoors. Our aim is to extend our commitment to health beyond our own employees, promoting a culture of wellbeing within our extended community in Liwa.”

The 1.2 km route is planned to be further developed to become a destination for community events and outdoor family activities.

-Ends-​​

For more information, please contact:

IDENTITY

E: latest@ouridentity.com