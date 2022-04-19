DUBAI, UAE— DiapointME LLC, is the leading place for people touched by Diabetes. Diapoint offers community, events, education, advocacy and products in the health and wellness space for people with diabetes.

DiapointME has signed an agreement with Genteel LLC, one of the largest Bioscience & Health Technology companies in the US Pacific Northwest as it continues to improve health outcomes for people with diabetes in the region. DiapointME will be distributing Genteel’s vacuum lancing device in the UAE under a new, international distribution partnership.

Genteel manufactures the only vacuum lancing device FDA-cleared for use anywhere on the body. With blood sample readings from palms matching those of sensitive fingertips, Genteel significantly reduces pain associated with blood glucose monitoring.

Both companies are proud make this technology available to a population in great need of support and improved diabetes management. According to statistics from the International Diabetes Federation, the UAE holds one of the highest prevalence of diabetes globally.

As an authorized distributor of the Genteel lancing device, Diapoint is honored to have joined the Genteel mission of providing relief from discomfort and fear through comfortable glucose checks. Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Mark Berkovich, commented on the deal saying, “I am absolutely thrilled to bring the Genteel solution to more people. Through the pursuit of less pain, we are improving patient adherence, and ultimately health outcomes for those who need it most.”

Founder and Managing Director of Diapoint, Pamela Durant is equally excited about the agreement. “It is so important for us that we are aligned with our business partners as we support people with diabetes in all aspects of their care. Genteel is certainly one of those partners who like us, wants to improve the quality of life of people with diabetes and those around them.”

About DiapointME

Diapoint was created by Pamela Durant, the mother of a child who was diagnosed with Type1 Diabetes at 20-months old. She left a successful corporate career in 2016 to start Diapoint – the place for people touched by diabetes.

As she learned her way around the management of diabetes as a caretaker, it did not take long to understand the challenges, gaps and stigma that her son and others with diabetes face daily - both on a personal level and from a care perspective. This inspired her to create Diapoint, which provides diabetes education, coaching services, a diabetes network, advocacy and products via an online platform to support people living with diabetes as well as coaching education for healthcare providers who support people with diabetes. Learn more about Diapoint here.

