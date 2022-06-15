Amman, Jordan: UWallet, the innovative payment service provider, announced its partnership with DuSave, an app that offers users discounts at retail outlets in Jordan and abroad, a move that is in line with its commitment to offering its clients cutting-edge financial and digital services.

The agreement, which was signed between UWallet CEO Dr. Alaa Ensheiwat and DuSave CEO Louay Fouad Al-Hamad in the presence of DuSave board member Haitham Al-Fayez, gives UWallet cardholders access to instant discounts at retail outlets, restaurants and more.

Speaking about the agreement, Dr. Ensheiwat said, “By partnering with DuSave, we offer our clients further added-value benefits and encourage new users to enjoy this exclusive experience on numerous services and products.”

According to Dr. Ensheiwat, UWallet has been an active player in the local market, furthering financial inclusion in the Kingdom by offering users the ability to make immediate payments, transfer funds and make purchases easily and safely.

Also at the signing, Al-Hamad spoke about the importance of the partnership with UWallet, which offers various benefits to users safely and efficiently.

