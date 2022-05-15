Farghaly: The rent’s rise has not been fully reflected in the sale prices of properties

Al-Kaabi: Ready-made properties acquired 62% of the transactions value during April

Doha - Qatar: The value of real estate transactions in the State of Qatar recorded 2.18 Billion Riyals during last April with a monthly growth of 49% compared to last March, while the value of transactions increased by 9% compared to April from year 2021.

The last April witnessed the execution of 330 real estate deals, with an increase of 20%, according to the data of the weekly real estate bulletin issued by the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice from 3 to 28 April 2022.

Deals of the month:

The monthly real estate index issued by the Market Research Department at Utopia properties company, indicated that the real estate deals that were executed during the last month varied to include 136 houses deals, 160 deals of vacant land, 13 deals of residential buildings, 6 apartment complexes, 5 commercials buildings, 6 Multi-Purpose Vacant Lands and 2 multi- purpose buildings. In addition to a deal to sell a set of retail shops and a deal to sell a palace.

In terms of selling prices during last April, Utopia Index stated that the average sale of vacant land deals amounted to 348 Riyals per square foot, while the average selling price of houses deals amounted to 440 Riyals per foot, and the average sale of residential building deals was 1250 Riyals per foot.

Doha municipality acquired the largest percentage of the value and number of deals during April 2022, with 103 real estate deals representing 31% of the total number of deals, with a value of 1.18 Billion Riyals, which constitutes approximately 54% of the total transactions values during the month.

Price Trends

Mr. Mohamed Farghaly, CEO of Utopia properties, said: “The last month witnessed the execution of one of the exceptional deals that is rarely all over the year, through the sale of a residential complex whose value exceeded half a Billion Riyals in the Al-Egla zone located in Doha Municipality. That deal constituted approximately 25% of the total real estate transactions values executed last April”.

He added, “Despite the noticeable increase in rental values, especially residential ones in various zones all over the country by 25-50%, the average selling price of real estate in Qatar has not changed significantly during the past few months, as the average selling price of vacant lands ranges between 200 to 450 riyals per foot depending on the municipality, zone and use. The price of housing ranges between 300 to 600 riyals per foot, while the average selling price of the foot in residential buildings is about 1250 riyals per foot”.

The CEO of Utopia Company indicated that the price map confirms that small deals between one million and three million riyals continue to dominate the bulk of deals number, as they constituted 60% of the number of deals executed during April, which is the same percentage that it acquired during March and February 2022. While last April witnessed only 25 deals between 5 to 10 million riyals, 18 deals between 10 to 20 million riyals, and 11 deals between 20 to 50 million riyals, and only 4 deals with a value exceeding 50 million riyals were recorded.

Notable deals:

Mr. Rashid Fahd Al-Ajlan Al-Kaabi, General Manager of Utopia properties, indicated that the monthly index also monitored the presence of a number of relatively large deals, the most prominent of which was the sale of retail shops in Muaither zone in Al Rayyan municipality with a value of 105 million riyals at a price of 1038 riyals per foot. Last month also witnessed the sale of a vacant land in Al-Egla zone in Doha Municipality worth 84 million riyals with an area of ​​25.75 thousand square meters with a price of 303 riyals per square foot.

A deal was also executed to sell a vacant land in the same zone worth million riyals, with an area of ​​24.89 thousand square meters at a selling price of 299 riyals per foot. Msheireb zone also witnessed the sale of a vacant land worth 45 million riyals at a price of 1,378 riyals per foot and an area of ​​3033 square meters. This high price of the foot in this deal was due to the fact that the licensed use is for buildings or apartment complexes, not villas or houses.

Al-Kaabi added that the Ready-made properties dominated the bulk of the transactions values and volumes during April 2022, with a value exceeding 1.36 billion riyals and accounting for 62% of the total value of deals. It also accounted for 50% of the number of deals, especially as it varied between houses, residential buildings and apartment complexes as well as commercial buildings and multi- purpose buildings. These properties had the greatest demand among investors during the current period, in light of the search for quick returns as well as for the relative decline in terms of its average price compared to previous years.

10 deals worth 24 Million Riyals in Izghawa

During last April, Izghawa zone located in Al Rayyan Municipality witnessed the execution of 10 deals worth 24 million riyals with an average of 2.4 million riyals per deal. All recorded deals were a vacant land deals

The average selling price of deals in Izghawa was 306 Riyals per foot. The lowest price for foot was 245 Riyals, while the highest price was 390 Riyals.

Izghawa zone also witnessed during Q1 2022 the execution of 33 deals worth 74.7 million riyals. The deals included 28 vacant land deals with an average of 297 Riyals per foot, in addition to 5 houses deals with an average of 529 Riyals per foot.

-Ends-