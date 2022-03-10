The United States Agency for International Development (USAID), through its Producers to Market Alliance program, visited the Colombia pavilion at the EXPO 2020 Dubai to explore various partnership opportunities and facilitate Colombia’s market exposure.

USAID is the world’s premier international development agency and functions as a catalyst for driving global development. Through its Producers to Markets Alliance (PMA) Program, the agency improves coordination between producers, buyers, and international markets.

The PMA program works to strengthen economies by working closely with producers to improve the quality and volume of raw materials to match market standards, and to help them become more competitive nationally and internationally through training and guidance. Currently, the program has been implemented in the Colombian departments of Antioquia, Bolívar, Caquetá, Cauca, Córdoba, Meta, Nariño, and Valle del Cauca. Each partner in the program was chosen due to their unique, high-quality products, and their willingness to strengthen the value chain as a whole working closely with producers.

Improving connections between producers and export companies further strengthens the supply chain and works towards improving the livelihoods of Colombian families. Through the EXPO 2020, companies partnered with the PMA in various Colombian regions received networking opportunities, discovered new market trends, and liaised with international buyers.

The Colombian partners of the PMA were thrilled by this opportunity presented by the EXPO 2020 Dubai to expand and showcase their potential.