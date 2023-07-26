Dubai, UAE – Mangomolo, a world-leading full-service OTT video platform provider, has been selected by UrduFlix, the first Global Urdu-language OTT provider with Advertising-based Video on Demand (AVOD), to expand its approach to content monetisation and integrate multiple payment gateways into its platform. Mangomolo supports VOD library management with additional payment gateways, subscriber management and advertising to support monetisation strategies. Based on the solution, UrduFlix is able to offer different monetisation options across different markets using a single solution.

UrduFlix’s subscribers benefit from interactive Website, Mobile and Tablets iOS and Android viewing, offline viewing with content downloads, social sharing and casting to multiple devices. It hosts native Urdu video content as well as dubbed content from Arabic-speaking nations, Iran, Korea, Turkey, and others.

“Mangomolo has enabled us to shape our services and monetisation strategies to serve local markets and subscribers. It simplifies payments while giving us to the freedom to offer different monetisation models in different markets. The team at Mangomolo understood what we were trying to achieve and shaped a solution that meets our specific needs. Our goal is to make accessing Urdu video content seamless end-to-end and with Mangomolo, we’re ready to deliver for subscribers and scale,” said Farhan Gauher, CEO and Founder at Urduflix

Mangomolo is supporting UrduFlix’s monetisation strategies by enabling it to offer advertising, subscription or hybrid models in local markets. It enables UrduFlix to adapt to local market demands and cater to specific subscriber requirements. Mangomolo integrated multiple payment gateways for Urduflix, enabling subscribers to access their preferred payment methods. Across different markets, UrduFlix can offer credit card, telco-based billing and a range of payment options without needing to develop or deliver these options themselves.

“Mangomolo listens, advises, collaborates and creates a roadmap for maximising the value of our customer’s content no matter where they are on their digital journey. Together with UrduFlix, we have expanded its capabilities to make monetisation of Urdu content simple and efficient. As it continues to grow its OTT video offering, we’re ready to support its growth and deliver the capabilities it needs. We’re excited to be working with UrduFlix and support the delivery of unique video content to communities across the globe,” said Wissam Sabbagh, CEO at Mangomolo.

Mangomolo is a full-service, end-to-end OTT video provider that removes the barriers to digital adoption and enables anyone, from national broadcasters to niche creators, to capture new revenue and grow their audiences. It combines a highly scalable platform with a collaborative model to make digital transformation simple, efficient and successful. Mangomolo provides a turnkey OTT video platform that reduces workloads by 80% and provides customers with backend technology as well as frontend client-side applications.

