Kuwait City – United Real Estate Company K.S.C.P (URC) launched its seasonal festivities at Marina World to celebrate the Holy Month of Ramadan, which includes daily activities and riddles for a chance to win valuable prizes.

Encompassing both Marina Mall and Marina Crescent, the celebration adorns Marina World with a Ramadan-themed decoration, in which customers can enjoy oriental music evenings, complimentary Arabic coffee and sweets, fun-filled family activity to celebrate Gergean, and daily “Fawazeer” riddles on the Marina World social media accounts.

URC Senior Vice President - Property Management, Mr. Rashed Humoud Hamada, said, “We are happy to be celebrating the joyous month of Ramadan, bringing people together to share moments and enjoy activities designed for the whole family. We happily launch these festivities in Marina World to entertain the needs of our customers and exceed their expectations.”

It is worth noting that Marina World returns to hosting activities after two years of restrictions and prides itself as Kuwait’s thriving destination for visitors to enjoy leisure, retail, sports, and culinary experiences.

About URC

United Real Estate Company. K.S.C.P (URC) is one of the leading real estate developers in Kuwait and the MENA region, with consolidated assets of KD 600 million (US$ 2 Billion) as of 31 December 2021. Headquartered in Kuwait, URC was founded in 1973 and was listed on the Kuwait Stock Exchange in 1984.

URC primarily operates through a number of operating subsidiaries and investment arms across the MENA region. URC's core business is real estate development and operations and enjoys a diversified portfolio of assets that include retail complexes, hotels, residential properties, and high-rise office buildings.

URC’s operations extend to construction and contracting services, facility management, and project management through its several subsidiaries. URC's portfolio of assets is geographically spread throughout the MENA region and includes Marina World, Marina Hotel, and KIPCO Tower in Kuwait, Salalah Gardens Mall & Residences in Oman, Abdali Mall in Jordan, Raouche View 1090 in Lebanon, Hilton Cairo Heliopolis & Waldorf Astoria Hotels, and Aswar Residences in Egypt, and Assoufid development including a golf resort, five-star hotel, and premium residences in Morocco.

URC is the real estate arm of its majority shareholder, Kuwait Projects Company – Holding (KIPCO Group), a holding company that focuses on investments in the Middle East and North Africa. It’s strategy of acquiring, building, scaling and selling companies in the MENA region has worked successfully for over 30 years. KIPCO’s main business sectors are financial services, media, real estate, and industry. KIPCO’s financial service interests include holdings in commercial banks, insurance companies, asset management, and investment banking.

Further Information

Nasser Al Qallaf

Vice President – Marketing & Corporate Communications

United Real Estate Company

n.alqallaf@urc.com.kw