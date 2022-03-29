Kuwait City: – United Real Estate Company K.S.C.P (URC), a leading real estate developer and investor in Kuwait and the MENA region, announced today its earnings for the financial year ended 31 December 2021.

Supported by the worldwide gradual return to normalcy, URC witnessed significant recovery in its business activities after a year of health and safety restrictions that limited URC’s operations, locally and regionally. As a result, the Company reported an operating profit of KD 5.7 million in 2021, compared to an operating loss of KD 3.2 million in 2020.

URC reported KD 84.9 million in total revenue in 2021, compared to KD 96.3 million in 2020, due to the limited offerings of government projects which affected Company’s contracting business.

The Company’s net losses saw a considerable decline of around 70% from KD 16.3 million in 2020 to KD 4.9 million in 2021 due to URC’s focus on efficiency in its operations during the year and improvements in its operational performance from commercial activities.

Commenting on the results, URC Vice Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Mazen Issam Hawwa, said, “In alignment with URC’s business strategy, 2021 was the year the Company returns to operational profitability and continuous innovation for its ongoing developments in Kuwait and abroad. Additionally, our operations recovered steadily, reflecting increased rental income from shopping centers, improvement in hospitality income, and significant improvement in revenues from real estate services.”

Mr. Hawwa added, “The Company’s performance saw resilience through its business efficiency initiatives and proactive debt management and enhanced operations, which contributed to such results. URC also aligned its human capital with its corporate goals by onboarding new talents while empowering current ones.”

Development Updates

In 2021, URC significantly progressed with its projects under development for Hessah District, a mixed-use urban cluster that combines leisure, shopping, offices, and residences in Kuwait, with a total project valued at KD 250 million.

In Hessah District, the Company launched the main works of its second luxury residential development, Byout Hessah, by awarding Alghanim International General Trading & Contracting Co. at the cost of KD 16.7 million and set for completion in 2023.

Additionally, URC appointed Ahmadiah Contracting and Trading Company as Main Contractor for the Commercial District, a bustling epicenter in Hessah District with a contract value of KD 42.6 million with components including retail, F&B, offices, clinics and serviced apartments.

Demand for URC’s award-winning residences at Hessah District project increased in 2021, selling over 64% of residential units at Hessah Towers, which expects completion in Q4 2022, and 31% at Byout Hessah by the end of 31 December 2021.

In Egypt, the Waldorf Astoria hotel commenced renovation and is expected to be completed by Q4 2022.

In Morocco, URC completed its infrastructure works in Assoufid project and prepared for launching construction of its award-winning five-star hotel, The St. Regis Marrakech Resort, and its branded villas alongside other premium residences and a retail hub.

URC

United Real Estate Company. K.S.C.P (URC) is one of the leading real estate developers in Kuwait and the MENA region, with consolidated assets of KD 600 million (US$ 2 Billion) as of 31 December 2021. Headquartered in Kuwait, URC was founded in 1973 and was listed on the Kuwait Stock Exchange in 1984.

URC primarily operates through a number of operating subsidiaries and investment arms across the MENA region. URC's core business is real estate development and operations and enjoys a diversified portfolio of assets that include retail complexes, hotels, residential properties, and high-rise office buildings.

URC’s operations extend to construction and contracting services, facility management, and project management through its several subsidiaries. URC's portfolio of assets is geographically spread throughout the MENA region and includes Marina World, Marina Hotel, and KIPCO Tower in Kuwait, Salalah Gardens Mall & Residences in Oman, Abdali Mall in Jordan, Raouche View 1090 in Lebanon, Hilton Cairo Heliopolis & Waldorf Astoria Hotels, and Aswar Residences in Egypt, and Assoufid development including a golf resort, five-star hotel, and premium residences in Morocco.

URC is the real estate arm of its majority shareholder, Kuwait Projects Company – Holding (KIPCO Group), a holding company that focuses on investments in the Middle East and North Africa. It’s strategy of acquiring, building, scaling and selling companies in the MENA region has worked successfully for over 30 years. KIPCO’s main business sectors are financial services, media, real estate, and industry. KIPCO’s financial service interests include holdings in commercial banks, insurance companies, asset management, and investment banking.

