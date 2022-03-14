- Abdel Hamid: we own a large and diversified portfolio of lands in the Fifth Settlement and Sheikh Zayed

- Abdel Hamid: the company developed an expansion plan to spread in the real estate market with various large projects

(Upwyde Developments), one of the leading companies in the real estate market, announced the launch of the latest projects (IGUALL) in the Fifth Settlement, with a target sale value exceeding one billion pounds.

Mohamed Abdel Hamid, head of the commercial sector, explained that the project is located directly on the northern 90th Street.

In the Fifth Settlement in a unique and distinguished location, it is an administrative commercial project (ground and high ground) (4 floors and 2 Basement) It is scheduled to start work on the project site during the third quarter of this year, provided that the entire project will be delivered within 30 months, according to the project schedule.

Abdel Hamid revealed the contracting with the engineering consultant, Engineer Mohamed Hafez (Hafez Consultancy), one of the largest consulting and engineering offices who has a strong precedent in the market, to do the engineering and construction designs for the project. The company targets contractual sales estimated at one billion pounds.

The head of the commercial sector said that New Cairo has become the focus of investors' attention and the most attractive city for investment with the highest investment return, and that the company has developed an expansion plan in the real estate market to implement a group of huge and unique projects in terms of engineering and construction designs.

Engineer Mohi Farraj, a member of the board of directors, explained that the company’s investments exceed 6 billion pounds through owning a large portfolio of land in New Cairo, Sheikh Zayed and others in distinct locations and different and large areas of various projects, where it is scheduled to pump about 5 billion pounds during the second and fourth quarters of the current year 2022.

In addition to targeting the company to maintain its position as one of the largest developers in the Egyptian market and being one of the few companies that was able to put its name and strength in the market in a short time by providing a unique and unconventional product and possessing a group of expertise and cadres specialized in marketing commercial, administrative and medical real estate in addition to its selection For success partners and cooperation with elite consultants

(Iguall) project is the second project of (Upwyde Developments) after its first project (GRANOY), which is an administrative commercial project in the Fifth Settlement, and contractual sales of 600 Mln have been achieved.

Engineer Mohi Farraj, a member of the Board of Directors, also praised the role of the New Urban Communities Authority and its advanced thinking, which is a model that is studied and followed in many countries for the attractive investment opportunities it provided to investors in the new cities that helped develop and develop these cities and pumped a huge volume of investments without complicated procedures or bureaucracy with Facilitate the necessary procedures for investment.