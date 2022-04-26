Consolidated Operating Profit of $3.3B, Up 17.6% from Last Year; Up 12.1% on an Adjusted* Basis

Diluted EPS of $3.03; Adjusted Diluted EPS Up 10.1% Over Last Year to $3.05

Reaffirms Full-Year 2022 Financial Guidance; Raises Targeted Share Repurchases to $2B for 2022

DUBAI: – UPS (NYSE:UPS) today announced first-quarter 2022 consolidated revenue of $24.4 billion, a 6.4% increase over the first quarter of 2021. Consolidated operating profit was $3.3 billion, up 17.6% compared to the first quarter of 2021, and up 12.1% on an adjusted basis. Diluted earnings per share were $3.03 for the quarter; adjusted diluted earnings per share of $3.05 were 10.1% above the same period in 2021.

For the first quarter of 2022, GAAP results include a net charge of $19 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, comprised of after-tax transformation and other charges of $43 million offset by an after-tax gain of $24 million resulting from the curtailment of benefits in a Canadian retirement plan.

“I want to thank all UPSers for their outstanding efforts during a challenging first quarter to serve the needs of our customers,” said Carol Tomé, UPS chief executive officer. “The agility of our network and the continued execution of our strategy delivered another quarter of strong financial performance, putting us on our way to achieving our 2022 consolidated financial targets.”

2022 Outlook

The company provides guidance on an adjusted (non-GAAP) basis because it is not possible to predict or provide a reconciliation reflecting the impact of future pension mark-to-market adjustments or other unanticipated events, which would be included in reported (GAAP) results and could be material.

For 2022, UPS reaffirms its full-year financial targets:

Consolidated revenue of about $102 billion\

Consolidated adjusted operating margin of approximately 13.7%

Adjusted return on invested capital above 30%

Capital expenditures of 5.4% of revenue, or approximately $5.5 billion

Dividend payments, subject to board approval, of about $5.2 billion\

Finally, UPS is announcing its plans to double the amount of share repurchases for 2022, taking the target to $2 billion for the year.

* “Adjusted” amounts and return on invested capital (ROIC) are non-GAAP financial measures. See the appendix to this release for a discussion of non-GAAP financial measures, including a reconciliation to the most closely correlated GAAP measure.

About UPS

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is one of the world’s largest companies, with 2021 revenue of $97.3 billion, and provides a broad range of integrated logistics solutions for customers in more than 220 countries and territories. Focused on its purpose statement, “Moving our world forward by delivering what matters,” the company’s 534,000 employees embrace a strategy that is simply stated and powerfully executed: Customer First. People Led. Innovation Driven. UPS is committed to reducing its impact on the environment and supporting the communities we serve around the world. UPS also takes an unwavering stance in support of diversity, equality, and inclusion. More information can be found at www.ups.com, www.about.ups.com and www.investors.ups.com.