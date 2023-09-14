Qatar Duty Free triumphs as the most awarded operator including the top prize of Airport Food and Beverage Offer of the Year.

The retail and catering operator also scooped Chef of the Year, Airport Restaurant Design of the Year, New Food & Beverage Opening of the Year

and Airport Lounge of the Year. There were also regional wins for Airport Food Hall of the Year, Airport Coffee or Tea Shop of the Year and Food to Go Offer of the Year across the Middle East & Africa.

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Duty Free (QDF), owner and operator of all catering outlets at Hamad International Airport in Doha, enjoyed great success at the 2023 edition of the Food & Beverage (FAB) Awards in Bangkok, Thailand last night.

The prestigious awards ceremony, organised and hosted by acclaimed international publisher, The Moodie Davitt Report, saw Qatar Duty Free Senior Vice President, Thabet Musleh and the QDF team collect a total of 12 awards. This impressive haul serves as fitting recognition for the innovation, investment and pioneering standards demonstrated by the Qatar Airways Group subsidiary and the award-winning Hamad International Airport.

An independent panel of seven expert judges spanning the prestige culinary, hospitality and aviation sectors voted Qatar Duty Free best-in-class for:

Airport Food and Beverage Offer of the Year (Worldwide) - Qatar Duty Free

New Food and Beverage Opening of the Year (Worldwide) – Louis Vuitton Lounge by Yannick Alleno

Airport Lounge of the Year (Worldwide) - Louis Vuitton Lounge by Yannick Alleno

Airport Lounge, Food and Beverage Offering of the Year (Worldwide) - Louis Vuitton Lounge by Yannick Alleno

Airport Restaurant Design of the Year (Worldwide) - Fendi Caffe

Airport Chef of the Year (Worldwide) - Chef David Sosson

Airport Food Hall of the Year (Middle East & Africa) - Qatar Duty Free

Airport F&B Offer Best Representing Sense of Place (Middle East & Africa) - Chapati & Karak

Food to Go Offer of the Year (Middle East & Africa) - Oreo Café

Airport Coffee or Tea Shop of the Year (Middle East & Africa) - Ralph’s Coffee

QDF was also highly commended for:

New Food and Beverage Opening of the Year (Worldwide) - Fendi Caffe

Airport Coffee or Tea Shop of the Year (Worldwide) - Ralph’s Coffee

Badr Al Meer, Hamad International Airport Chief Operating Officer, commented: “Qatar Airways Group maintains the ambition to set a new global standard in everything we do. Our airline, airport lounges, duty free shopping and general airport operations at Hamad International Airport have a strong track-record of excellence and continue to receive frequent major honors. With this impressive recognition at the 2023 FAB Awards, Qatar Duty Free, in partnership with Hamad International Airport, can justifiably claim to be the world’s best food and beverage operator in an airport. Restaurants, food courts and cafes are a key service for our passengers, and we have invested heavily in upgrading existing outlets and with a flurry of new openings in the new airport expansion prior to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. We have over 1700 passionate and talented catering staff, including more than 340 chefs, who work around the clock to serve over 6 million delicious meals a year. This is true Qatari hospitality for the world to savor and enjoy.”

Thabet Musleh, Qatar Duty Free Senior Vice President, added: “Team QDF's work ethic, collaborative spirit, passion and shared vision have turned ambitious goals into tangible realities, setting a new standard for excellence. Our success at the 2023 FAB Awards last night is a testament to our unparalleled ambition and quality of execution, while keeping our focus on sustainability. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to every member of the Qatar Duty Free community - which includes the thousands of customers that pass through our doors every day - for their unwavering support. It has been pivotal in achieving these unprecedented milestones, and we are incredibly proud that Qatar Duty Free has received these honors among such high-quality global competition.”

About Hamad International Airport, the gateway to Qatar and the world.

Designed to meet and exceed the expectations of global travelers, Hamad International Airport is a diverse lifestyle destination of its own. Housed in one expansive terminal, the airport integrates contemporary shopping and dining options, entertainment and relaxation facilities, and a world-class art collection from internationally acclaimed artists.

Hamad International Airport has transformed the airport experience to ensure operational excellence while prioritizing passenger and staff health, well-being, and security. Underpinned by advanced airport systems, Hamad International Airport continues to optimize airport operations by introducing safety measures fueled by smart solutions, strengthening passenger trust and confidence.

Hamad International Airport’s excellence and commitment to passenger service led to the airport receiving the titles of” World’s Best Airport” for 2021 and 2022, “World’s Second-Best Airport” for 2023, “Best Airport 15 to 20 Million Passengers”, “World’s Best Airport for Shopping” 2023, “Cleanest Airport in the Middle East” 2023 and “Best Airport in the Middle East” for the 9th consecutive year at the SKYTRAX World Airport Awards 2023.

Hamad International Airport has successfully completed the first Phase of its airport expansion project, which has significantly increased capacity and enhanced its multi-dimensional offering. Delivering on its promise to be the ‘airport-of-the-future’, Hamad International Airport’s expansion features a refreshing environment of lush greenery, as well as contemporary retail and dining concepts among other leisure attractions and facilities.

The airport’s commercial and operation functions are managed by MATAR, the Qatar Company for Airports Management and Operation, and a corporate subsidiary of Qatar Airways Group.

For more information, visit Hamad International Airport’s website www.dohahamadairport.com and follow the airport’s latest news on Hamad International Airport’s social media channels