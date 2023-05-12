Dubai, UAE – Pioneering AI company, Realiste, provides investors with a smart solution for navigating the dynamic Dubai real estate market. Leveraging the power of their AI-powered platform, "Index", Realiste offers crucial insights into the top 1% of investment opportunities in Dubai's property market.

The real estate market in Dubai attracts a significant volume of interest from across the globe, promising enticing investment opportunities. However, navigating the complex path from initial interest to the final sale agreement can often take anywhere from two to nine months. This is where Realiste's innovative platform, Index, steps in.

By monitoring and analyzing leads and bookings, Index provides valuable data to professionals in the real estate industry, enabling informed decision-making. The technology has been implemented by several banks and real estate companies, helping them effectively monitor market trends and assess buyer behavior.

Index can track the progress of bookings and identify market dynamics with a high level of accuracy by analyzing daily data from multiple sources. It further assists clients in analyzing vast amounts of data to select the top-performing properties for investment and determining the optimal timing for entering or exiting the market.

Index outperforms manual methods by providing a competitive edge in market analysis and decision-making. It not only selects the best investment opportunities based on available data, but also integrates additional information to provide reasonable property valuations and rental projections.

"Our technology helps investors avoid overpriced units by providing reasonable price estimates based on available data. We aim to classify properties into different tiers, indicating their desirability and investment potential. This way, we're enabling investors to identify the most promising investment opportunities within a given building or development project," stated Alex Galtsev, the founder and CEO of Realiste.

Realiste's algorithms filter out fake listings, ensuring that only genuine and high-quality listings are showcased on their platform. This secondary market feature will provide opportunities to make advantageous purchases once it becomes publicly accessible.

With its diverse population and economic growth, Dubai's real estate market has evolved over the years. Dubai has positioned itself as a brand where people seek safety, stability, and low inflation, attracting capital from troubled regions. The average price per square meter in Dubai, such as in the Downtown area, is around $9,000, making it undervalued compared to cities like Singapore, London, Berlin, Madrid, and Moscow.

Realiste's platform offers an efficient solution to investing in Dubai's real estate market, which is projected to experience significant growth in the next 3-4 years. "We foresee a potential for prices to double or triple in the next few years. With our AI platform, investors will have the upper hand in navigating this promising market," added Galtsev.