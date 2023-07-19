DUBAI: Business leaders across the Middle East recognize the potential of networking and involvement in respected business networking and referral organisations to generate new business prospects. The unveiling of BNI UAE's 24th chapter in Dubai, its 6th chapter in the prosperous 'New Dubai' region, is an eagerly anticipated announcement. On Thursday, July 20th, 2023, BNI Konnectors will officially launch - the Dubai Investment Park based chapter extend a warm invitation to individuals interested in visiting and joining their expanding group.

This expansion reflects the region's growing demand for effective networking and provides a tremendous opportunity for individuals and businesses to join this flourishing business community.

BNI Konnectors aims to further widen their dedicated group of professionals to interact, cooperate, and expand their businesses through sophisticated connections by establishing a presence in the UAE.

“When you connect two people with each other, a relationship is built. A relationship is a strong foundation to build from, be it personal or professional. At Konnectors, we will build these lasting relationships for our members, welcoming new visitors each week to join the newest chapter in the fastest growing network in the world,” said Tina Mehra-Joshi, Launch Director BNI Konnectors.

BNI New Dubai is already known for its supportive and dynamic community, where founding members actively engage in building relationships, sharing knowledge, and generating quality referrals for one another.

“Entrepreneurship is an exciting and challenging journey. When you have fellow Entrepreneurs supporting each other to grow their business the journey becomes easier. BNI Konnectors is a business networking platform that helps entrepreneurs support each other to grow their businesses. Launching this platform and bring people together has been a very rewarding experience,” said Deeksha Gandotra, Launch Director BNI Konnectors.

Commenting on the new chapter launch, Satyen Babla, Executive Director of BNI New Dubai, said, “BNI New Dubai is thrilled to broaden its horizons and offer networking opportunities for professionals in an untapped area. The launch of BNI Konnectors opens the door to increased growth and connection, especially in a unique region where networking opportunities have been limited to date. We are proud to take the lead in paving the way for networking in this area.”

Following this launch, BNI operates 23 chapters in the UAE, a testament to its expansive network, and boasts nearly 1000 members within the country.

BNI New Dubai is the region covering areas east of Mall Of The Emirates in Dubai, a growing region aiming to connect businesses in the city’s rapidly developing and up-and-coming residential and commercial districts.

About BNI New Dubai

Business Network International (BNI) is the world's largest referral organisation. BNI New Dubai is a region within BNI UAE which comprises close to 200 BNI members operating in the New Dubai area. The sub franchise is run by Executive Director Satyen Babla alongside Regional Support Consultant Reim El Houni. Satyen Babla himself a former member for over 8 years and Reim El Houni a former member of over 10 years as well as a Director Consultant for 8 years.



