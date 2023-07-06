Dubai, UAE: In a sensational partnership that will leave hearts aflutter, Mahzooz, the UAE's most popular weekly live draw with the highest and frequent pay-out, is thrilled to announce its collaboration with the ever-popular social media sensation, Sima Taparia (aka Sima Aunty), from the hit Netflix Indian Matchmaking Netflix series

Sima Aunty, the reigning queen of entertainment and laughter, will be broadcasting live from Mahzooz studios on Saturday, 8 July 2023. She will captivate your attention with her infectious energy as she graces the screen and spreads joy to all.

It doesn't end there! Known for making dreams come true, Mahzooz has prepared something truly extraordinary for its participants. This lavish collaboration aligns stars...and luck, giving Mahzooz participants an exclusive chance to win extra prizes. This engaging experience relies on the element of excitement and suspense, so we won't reveal everything just yet.

"We are absolutely thrilled that Mahzooz is partnering with Sima Aunty," says Pamela Cordina, Director, EWINGS LLC, Managing Operator of Mahzooz. “We are focused on creating unforgettable moments for our participants that they can cherish, and her ability to entertain aligns perfectly with our mission. In addition to making Mahzooz Saturday Show a must-watch event, this collaboration will also offer our loyal patrons the opportunity to win incredible prizes."

The Mahzooz Saturday Show, starring Sima Aunty, promises to be an evening of entertainment and surprises. Mark your calendars for the forthcoming Saturday Show and immerse yourself in an enthralling experience like no other, whether you are a long-time Mahzooz participant or just interested in joining in the thrill.

Stay tuned for more details, surprises, and announcements as Mahzooz and Sima Aunty's collaboration develops. Follow Mahzooz on social media and check out our website to make sure you don't miss out on any of the exciting moments from this unique collaboration.

For only AED 35, participants can purchase a bottle of Mahzooz water, and enter the weekly draw every Saturday consisting of the Grand Draw, for a chance to win the new top prize of AED 20,000,000 and the new weekly Raffle Draw, which will grant AED 1,000,000 every week to a GUARANTEED millionaire-to-be.

Mahzooz means ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the UAE’s favourite draw that offers participants a life-changing opportunity to win millions every week. Mahzooz is dedicated to making people’s dreams come true and giving back to the community.

About EWINGS:

EWINGS LLC, the Managing Operator of Mahzooz, is a technology and operations management company headquartered in the UAE. EWINGS delivers tailor-made services, spanning strategy, technology infrastructure, operations, and management with a special focus on the entertainment industry.

About Mahzooz:

Mahzooz is a weekly live draw that offers participants a life-changing opportunity with millions of dirhams to be won every week. Mahzooz is dedicated to making people’s dreams come true and giving back to the community.

For more information on Mahzooz, prizes, winners, rules, terms and conditions, eligibility and to enter the coming Mahzooz Grand Draw and Raffle Draw, please visit www.mahzooz.ae, download our app from the iOS App Store or Google Play Store, or follow @MyMahzooz on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

