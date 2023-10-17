Recognizing the importance of offering exceptional value to its customers, BankDhofar is accentuating its dynamic rewards platform, thereby transforming everyday spending into exciting opportunities for savings, experiences, and more. The program is structured to help credit card users interact with their finances, while elevating their purchasing power and lifestyle aspirations.

With the BankDhofar Rewards initiative, credit cardholders are able to earn and collect points on every purchase, which can, as easily, be redeemed instantly across groceries, essentials, electronics, jewelry, dining categories and many more. Cardholders can even choose to redeem points for flight tickets at over 900 airlines, book a holiday, stay in more than 700,000 hotels or redeem at the Bank’s partner outlets in Oman.

The Rewards points program provides a seamless and user-friendly experience, making it easy for cardholders to track their points, browse the rewards, and redeem their points through BankDhofar’s mobile app or website. With a diverse range of redemption options and an ever-expanding catalog of high-quality products and experiences, customers enjoy endless opportunities to indulge, explore, and save.

All that a cardholder needs to do to earn reward points is use the credit card for every day essentials, both locally and abroad as more points are accrued for purchases made using the card while travelling. As per the points tally, credit card holders can earn up to 1.87% on every purchase made internationally and 1.25% on purchases made in Oman as rewards.

Percentages of reward values are higher for international purchases, with an offering of 1.87% each for Infinite and World, 1.5% for Platinum and 1.13% for Gold.

The Bank’s mobile app allows customers to access the Reward Portal to check on the available balance, click on the respective brands they like to redeem, and enter the value to confirm the redemption.

Commenting on the enhanced banking experience for its credit card users, Bilal Faiz Al Raiisi, AGM- Cards & Bancassurance of BankDhofar said, “The Rewards program is a testament of our dedication to foster enduring relationships with our valued customers. It goes beyond conventional banking to offer experiences that align with customers' individual desires and preferences. We take pride in not just being a bank, but a partner in our customers' pursuit of success.”

What sets BankDhofar's Rewards Program apart is its flexibility and diversity. With an array of redemption options, cardholders can curate their rewards to match their unique lifestyles. Whether it's exploring exotic destinations, enjoying exclusive privileges, or simply relishing the joy of cashback rewards, the program caters to the evolving needs of today's discerning clientele.