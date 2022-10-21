Doha: University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) welcomes its Board of Trustees following decision number 12 of 2022 issued by His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior. The decision stipulated that the Board of Trustees of UDST be constituted under the chairmanship of H.E. Dr. Mohammed Al-Sada, Dr. Mohammed Yousef Al-Mulla as Vice Chairman, and the membership of H.E. Dr. Ibrahim Saleh Al-Naimi,

H.E. Dr. Eng. Saad bin Ahmad Al-Muhannadi, Mrs. Reem Mohammed Al-Mansoori, Mrs Nora Ghanem Al-Hajri, Dr. Abdullatif Mohamed Al Khal.

The Board of Trustees will serve at the University for 4 years subject to renewal. Commenting on this decision, H.E. Dr. Mohammed Al-Sada said: “It is an honor to serve the University as a Chairman for the Board of Trustees. University of Doha for Science and Technology has made significant contributions to the higher education field in a short period of time and has proven to be an exceptional campus capable of graduating sought-after talents that lead Qatar towards becoming an advanced society capable of sustainable development, as stated in Qatar National Vision 2030. Under the guidance of H.H. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, we will manage and develop this National University to become a world-leading provider of applied education.”

University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) was officially established by the Emiri Decision No13 of 2022, and it is the first national university that specializes in academic applied, technical, and professional education in the State of Qatar. UDST has over 60 Bachelor’s and Master’s degree programs, diplomas, and certificates. The University houses 5 Colleges: The College of Business Management, the College of Computing and Information Technology, the College of Engineering Technology, the College of Health Sciences and the College of General Education in addition to specialized training centers for individuals and companies. UDST is recognized for its student-centered learning and state-of-the-art facilities. Its world-renowned faculty and researchers work on developing the students’ skills and help raise well-equipped graduates who are proudly serving different sectors of the economy and contributing to the achievement of human, social and economic development goals nationally and internationally.