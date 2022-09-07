Doha: University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) signed a memorandum of understanding with Vodafone to establish a cooperation framework that benefits students and employees from both organizations. Present at the signing ceremony were Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST and Mr. Khames Mohammed Al-Naimi Chief Human Resources Officer from Vodafone in addition to a number of University officials and a delegation from the multinational company.

The agreement sets a common platform for sharing experiences and conducting customized training courses. Vodafone will be invited to join the University’s Program Advisory Committee and will provide internships to UDST students and support them in their capstone project work. Students will have the chance to visit Vodafone’s data center and other telecom infrastructure sites to enhance their field skills. Furthermore, the MoU will create many hiring opportunities for UDST graduates and especially for Qatari students and those who were born in Qatar. The cooperation extends to include research and commercial collaboration in the field of communication.

Dr. Salem Al-Naemi said on the occasion: “UDST adopts a student-centered approach to education, therefore our learning is focused on hearing from our students, giving them a choice, supporting them to develop their competencies and skills, and keeping a close eye on their needs. Every partnership we build aims at offering them opportunities to develop, grow and become innovators in their field of choice. We are glad to be collaborating with a partner who shares the same vision and is willing to invest in these young talents. We look forward to seeing great results coming from this strong collaboration.”

Chief Human Resources Officer at Vodafone Qatar, Khames Al-Naimi commented, “At Vodafone, we are committed to developing the talents of Qatari youth by providing them with the knowledge and skills to help them build their careers. We are proud to be collaborating with UDST, and look forward to working with the students to become part of a growing pool of talent whose influence will be crucial to the future digital aspirations of Qatar.”

UDST has recently welcomed more than 6000 new and returning students for the Academic Year 2022-2023, across 4 different Colleges: Business Management, Computing and Information Technology, Engineering, and Health Sciences. This year saw an increase of 15% in the application rate after announcing 12 new programs that the University has made available for this Fall term. UDST offers applied Bachelor’s and Master’s degree programs in addition to diplomas and certificates. 62 programs are tailored to the needs of Qatar’s economy, of which 8 are unique in Qatar: Bachelor of Applied Business Administration in Banking and Financial Technology; Bachelor of Applied Science in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence; Bachelor of Applied Science in Respiratory Therapy and Bachelor of Applied Science in Medical Radiography; Bachelor of Applied Science in Digital Communications and Media Production; Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering - Applied Electrical Power and Renewable Energy; Bachelor of Engineering in Construction Engineering; Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering - Applied Automation and System Control Engineering.